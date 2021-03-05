Porsche Launches an eMTB Featuring Magura's Integrated Cockpit & Inverted Fork

Mar 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Joining a long list of luxury companies attempting to make mountain bikes Porsche seems to have at least put some effort into the range of bikes as they reached out to Rotwild to help develop and produce the carbon frames.

Their new bikes come in two different flavors, with a more commuter orientated Sport model and the adventure/eMTB offering in the Cross. Porsche has incorporated Magura's wild MCi integrated cockpit that features the brake master cylinders inside the bars for the Sport model. Magura also covers the front suspension duties with their Boltron eMTB inverted suspension fork with 100mm of travel.

bigquotesA frame that broadens your horizons. A drive that takes you further. And a feeling that is unmistakably Porsche. Porsche

Both models feature Shimano's EP8 drive unit with the Cross using Shimano's 12 speed XT drivetrain and the Sport running Di2 electronic shifting. The more MTB oriented Cross bike swaps out the MCi bars for a standard bar allowing them to run Magura's MT Trail brakes and e-bike specific 220mm rotors. Although there definitely isn't anything groundbreaking happening with these bikes, it's always interesting to see what companies outside of the industry think up when creating a bike.

The Cross model designed to act more like an eMTB comes with a dropper post, 220mm rotors and slightly beefier tires.

The most expensive Sport model is designed more around commuting with integrated lights and slicker tires.

Both Porsche models will be available from late March and it is probably no surprise that they won't come cheap. The Cross model costs $8,549 and the Sport version reaching the heights of $10,700. This price is around $800 less than the Santa Cruz Bullit we reviewed earlier this week. You can find out more here.

41 Comments

  • 30 1
 The electric motor should have been mounted in the rear, following tradition.
  • 3 0
 It’s more of a Cayman. (Though a pedestrian Cayman commuter =)
  • 5 0
 Obligatory:

images.cdn.circlesix.co/image/2/1200/630/5/uploads/posts/2015/05/18996_10204184265302822_872331-556a5e976004f.jpg

And hilarious Big Grin .
  • 16 0
 Why do these always look like the weird stuff you see on Aliexpress, even when they bother to make their own designs? If you know enough about bikes to know the difference between XT and XO, why would you think a bike like this looks good?
  • 1 0
 I think it's a combination of wanting to push the limits in design, and also having a design team that has previously only worked on cars, so there's a lot of angular trends and specifications specific to the mtb world that they likely don't know about. Only examples I know of that worked was when BMC made a Lambo edition Impec, and Specialized made the Mclaren Tarmac. But even then, those were just paint swatches for road bikes. Bugatti made a road bike, and I think Audi made a bike a few years back and they both looked like they were designed by Dr. Doofenshmirtz.
  • 2 0
 @hunkyG: I guess the real answer is that people actuallly buy them.

www.pinkbike.com/news/why-do-luxury-brands-keep-producing-crappy-mountain-bikes.html
  • 14 1
 An utter piece of sh*t
  • 10 1
 Friday FAILS!!!!!!!
  • 4 0
 The next step in a long tradition of german car manifacturers:

Building the most ugly bike possible.

I think they will sell a lot of them. If you want to know where the market for these bikes is: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9HcrDgQ95XILZ6uDYsW_9Vt0A_7GTOyd
  • 1 0
 besides cars now they make motorbikes
  • 3 0
 As long as it matches the Porsche in the garage, this Porsche e-bike will make for a great runabout while waiting for the mega yacht to get refueled at the Port of Montenegro. No fuel tax in Montenegro will pay for the bike alone.
  • 2 0
 Difficult to imagine any serious mountain biker buying one of these....more likely someone with loads of money and obsessed with all things Porsche.
Of course, they won’t ride it......it’ll be hung on the wall in their lounge.
  • 2 0
 Just another dust collector in a rich man's garage.
  • 2 0
 @rideallday110: rich peoples garages aren't dusty.
  • 2 0
 Pass. Doesn't have a hybrid petrol system with twin turbos. Like an OBR 46cc 12hp engine, with a turbo added. Or an OBR twin with twin turbos.. Now I wanna see that..
  • 1 0
 So an ebike version of all the BMW and Porsche "mtn bikes" that have been posted for way too much $ by clueless (as it applied to mtb) sellers on craigslists around big cities in North America for the past 10+ years.
  • 3 0
 Hang on. Di2 is still being specced on new bikes?
  • 4 0
 Yes, usually on ebikes cause it mates up with the electronic system nicely.
  • 3 0
 @ols532704: until your battery dies, then youre SOL.
  • 1 0
 @noplacelikeloam: I know right
  • 1 0
 Cross using Shimano's ...........12 speed XT drivetrain........... and the Sport running 12 speed Di2 electronic shifting...........
  • 3 0
 Sweet baby Jesus, wtf is that monstrosity.
  • 2 0
 Finally a bike that those well-regarded Crankbrothers wheels look right on!
  • 1 0
 That is cool, I did not know about the magura fork. I knew about the MCi but I did not know it was for sale.
  • 1 0
 You are correct the MCi is not for sale but it will start coming on prebuilt bikes.
  • 1 0
 @ols532704: Bummer, it is such a cool thing I wish people could buy it.
  • 1 0
 @jmtbf: Yeah it requires too much integration as you probably know. They probably dont want people cutting holes in their forks also
  • 1 0
 @ols532704: I mean they can sell the fork with it.
  • 4 1
 disgusting
  • 2 0
 Well it certainly looks like an eBike
  • 1 0
 Even the photographer doesnt know anything about bikes, who shoots a bike in that gear!
  • 2 0
 no
  • 2 0
 Another pile of shite.
  • 1 0
 Porsche - stick with what you're good at - the 911.
  • 1 0
 As a Dentits I must say: "shut up and take my money"
  • 1 0
 It will cost 5 times the amount to get any maintenance or service on.
  • 1 0
 So far and ugly, exactly like the new cars.
  • 1 0
 Does it come Boxter not?

Post a Comment



