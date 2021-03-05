Porsche Launches an eMTB Featuring Magura's Integrated Cockpit & Inverted Fork

Joining a long list of luxury companies attempting to make mountain bikes
Porsche seems to have at least put some effort into the range of bikes as they reached out to Rotwild to help develop and produce the carbon frames.
Their new bikes come in two different flavors, with a more commuter orientated Sport model and the adventure/eMTB offering in the Cross. Porsche has incorporated Magura's wild MCi integrated cockpit
that features the brake master cylinders inside the bars for the Sport model. Magura also covers the front suspension duties with their Boltron eMTB inverted suspension fork with 100mm of travel.
|A frame that broadens your horizons. A drive that takes you further. And a feeling that is unmistakably Porsche.— Porsche
Both models feature Shimano's EP8 drive unit with the Cross using Shimano's 12 speed XT drivetrain and the Sport running Di2 electronic shifting. The more MTB oriented Cross bike swaps out the MCi bars for a standard bar allowing them to run Magura's MT Trail brakes and e-bike specific 220mm rotors. Although there definitely isn't anything groundbreaking happening with these bikes, it's always interesting to see what companies outside of the industry think up when creating a bike.
The Cross model designed to act more like an eMTB comes with a dropper post, 220mm rotors and slightly beefier tires.
The most expensive Sport model is designed more around commuting with integrated lights and slicker tires.
Both Porsche models will be available from late March and it is probably no surprise that they won't come cheap. The Cross model costs $8,549 and the Sport version reaching the heights of $10,700. This price is around $800 less than the Santa Cruz Bullit we reviewed
earlier this week. You can find out more here
.
