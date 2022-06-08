Porsche Takes Complete Ownership of Fazua

Jun 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Porsche has upped its stake in Fazua with a complete buyout of the eBike motor and battery brand.

In February this year Porsche continued its move into the cycling industry as it secured a 20% stake in the company with the option to buy more shares. Today Porsche has announced that it has taken its dealing with Fazua further and will be taking complete ownership of the company.

bigquotesIn Fazua, we have found a strong partner with a great deal of experience in the bicycle industry. Fazua is known among experts as the founder of the ‘light eBikes’ category – and it’s a highly innovative company that fits perfectly with the pioneering spirit of the Porsche brand.Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT

The takeover of Fazua is Porsche's second purchase in the industry over the past year with the German car company also buying a majority take in Greyp last year. Currently, the future plan for Porsche's eBikes is to start two joint ventures with Ponooc Investment B.V. The joint ventures will cover creating future Porsche eBikes and finding new solutions to the micromobility market.

Alongside its own developments, Porsche still plans to continue its partnership with Rotwild after the release of two bikes last year.

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 This is quite off-brand for Porsche as it's technically mid-engined.
  • 2 0
 The Boxter and Cayman disagree.
  • 2 0
 I was telling a non-biking friend about the way we refer to dentists and he looked at me blankly and said the dentist near him has a Porsche e-bike. At the time I thought you couldn't make it up. Turns out he didn't make it up.
  • 1 0
 Interesting to see what's going to come out of this. Fazuas concept was tempting but very limited construction wise. (little room for battery). They changed that a little (fixed motor. Yet there hasn't been a fazua powered eBike for a while?
Wis Greyp I was thinking they wer going to build a real Porsche eBike.
  • 1 0
 Ponooc B.V. is tied to the Pon concern that owns Santa Cruz (among other brands). So that might be interesting ..
  • 1 0
 So Greyp and Fazua.. what are they cooking?
  • 1 0
 I guess they will make the best engineered E-bike engine
  • 1 0
 Cool





