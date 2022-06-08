Porsche Takes Complete Ownership of Fazua

Porsche has upped its stake in Fazua with a complete buyout of the eBike motor and battery brand.
In February this year Porsche continued its move into the cycling industry as it secured a 20% stake in the company
with the option to buy more shares. Today Porsche has announced that it has taken its dealing with Fazua further and will be taking complete ownership of the company.
|In Fazua, we have found a strong partner with a great deal of experience in the bicycle industry. Fazua is known among experts as the founder of the ‘light eBikes’ category – and it’s a highly innovative company that fits perfectly with the pioneering spirit of the Porsche brand.—Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT
The takeover of Fazua is Porsche's second purchase in the industry over the past year with the German car company also buying a majority take in Greyp
last year. Currently, the future plan for Porsche's eBikes is to start two joint ventures with Ponooc Investment B.V. The joint ventures will cover creating future Porsche eBikes and finding new solutions to the micromobility market.
Alongside its own developments, Porsche still plans to continue its partnership with Rotwild after the release of two bikes
last year.
