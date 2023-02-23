Porsche Takes Complete Ownership of Greyp

Porsche has upped its stake in Greyp with a complete buyout of the Croatian eBike brand.
Following the launch of its own eMTBs
and taking control of eBike motor and battery brand Fazua
last year, Bicycle Retailer reports
Porsche has now taken complete control of Greyp.
In a post on its website on February 17
Greyp states: "Greyp Bikes, a technology company for the development and production of the world's first connected electric bicycles, founded by Mate Rimac is fully integrated into Porsche's unique Porsche eBike Performance ecosystem."
The Porsche eBike Performance group structure will include Porsche eBike Performance GmbH located in Ottobrunn, Germany and Porsche eBike Performance doo located in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia. Greyp is currently expected to continue as a brand under the Porsche eBike Performance group although the extent of this and whether the naming stays is unclear.
38 Comments
Look at what this is doing to us/me.