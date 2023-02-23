Porsche Takes Complete Ownership of Greyp

Feb 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Porsche has upped its stake in Greyp with a complete buyout of the Croatian eBike brand.

Following the launch of its own eMTBs and taking control of eBike motor and battery brand Fazua last year, Bicycle Retailer reports Porsche has now taken complete control of Greyp.

In a post on its website on February 17 Greyp states: "Greyp Bikes, a technology company for the development and production of the world's first connected electric bicycles, founded by Mate Rimac is fully integrated into Porsche's unique Porsche eBike Performance ecosystem."

The Porsche eBike Performance group structure will include Porsche eBike Performance GmbH located in Ottobrunn, Germany and Porsche eBike Performance doo located in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia. Greyp is currently expected to continue as a brand under the Porsche eBike Performance group although the extent of this and whether the naming stays is unclear.

Posted In:
Industry News eMTB Press Releases


Must Read This Week
Meet The All New Transition Smuggler
69234 views
First Look: Hope's New Pro 5 Hubs
61603 views
First Look: The Vasttech Veli is Even Stranger Than It Seems
53480 views
Slack Randoms: The History of Honda's Bicycle Gearboxes, Sam Hill Back on a DH Bike & More
42801 views
First Look: Gemini's 99-Gram Carbon Handlebar is Made-to-Order
39797 views
Results: Jackson Goldstone & Sian A'Hern Win the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2023
34498 views
Funn Releases New FastAir Hi-Flow Tubeless Valves
34017 views
Crankworx Announces DH Plans for 2023 Including $130,000 Prize Money & Rob Warner On the Mic
31713 views

38 Comments

  • 25 0
 Will they be moving the motor to behind the rear axle for the next iteration?
  • 11 0
 Then introduce an "RS" version with no paint and no grips which costs 20% more.
  • 4 0
 That's correct and they just released a statement declaring that the next two decades of frames will be carry-over models with the only change being an upgrade to the battery.
  • 3 0
 yes they will and that will make the bike less ugly haha
  • 3 0
 @codfather1234: water bottle "cage" will be a nylon strap
  • 12 0
 Excuse me, do you have any greyp-oupon?
  • 6 0
 When car manufactures realize how much profit they can make off e-bikes. Next thing, they’ll be offering bike lease options.
  • 6 0
 I feel like you're joking, but I think you're right.
  • 2 0
 I've been saying this for years, it's only now that bikes have got expensive enough that it might become reality
  • 2 0
 Wait till you get a subscription to be able to use the power mode (just watch what KTM is doing)
  • 1 0
 I wonder how this works. I thought that there was some European rule that brands should sell vehicles with an average CO2 emission below a certain number. You can produce some wild gas-guzzlers, but then you also need to produce something else to compensate for that. Maybe they somehow found a loophole that allows them to sell/give these as a compensation for their less fuel-efficient cars?
  • 6 0
 Should have put a NSFW tag on this article with something that hideous.
  • 2 1
 Someone worked hard on that bike and these business relationships and yet not 1 word in and I’m filled with embarrassment, disappointment, rage, etc. Why can’t I just be happy for them?
Look at what this is doing to us/me.
  • 1 0
 It's not bad looking per say, but that livery is definitely not helping it's case. If it were all black, as much as I dislike all black bikes, this one would actually look better and smoothen out the lines some...
  • 1 0
 Even to E-bike Standart this is the most ugly thing I have ever seen and I can't imagine the shame, torture and trauma that I would have to suffer from if I was forced to ride it. Honestly.
  • 1 0
 Next up: the Porsche specialty of offering a version of the bike that actually has less but costs more. Oh wait, that is already being done.
  • 1 0
 I had never heard of this brand then i saw who was a founder and it makes sense i guess
  • 1 1
 Porsche *are* quite a niche brand...
  • 3 1
 Excuse me Porsche, can you kindly just FO out of MTB. Sincerely, everyone
  • 5 1
 It’s just a moped. They’re not really messing with mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 I would imagine someone like Porsche would have a good insight in composites and battery and electrical motor development. Plus a lot of VW money behind them? So it will be interesting to see where it goes?...don't get me wrong it will be a 15k yacht ornament!
  • 2 1
 No room for a bottle. They tried really hard to not make room for a bottle.
  • 1 0
 So Porsche actually bought a Porker (use of "porker" to refer to a Porsche might be a UK thing). Not pretty though...
  • 1 0
 I wish they would speed up the development of FAZUA firmware, app, and ring controller improvements for Ride 60.
  • 1 0
 My eyes hurt too much to work out what the wire going up to the saddle is - can anyone enlighten me?
  • 3 0
 @Timmog: from my squinting, it appears to be a tail light/ oil slick for evasive maneuvers
  • 1 0
 @therealnobody: Ah yes, I can see the machine guns hidden behind the headlights now!
  • 1 0
 But are they going to sort the geometry? That monstrosity in the pic has a 440mm reach on a large...
  • 2 1
 So Porsche drivers are real mountain bikers..?
  • 2 0
 No, they're e-bikers.
  • 4 3
 Best looking bike I’ve ever seen.
  • 6 0
 Porsche also make glasses.
  • 1 0
 @Spark24: haha!
  • 1 0
 most hideous looking bike I've ever seen
  • 1 0
 Definitely up there for sure.
  • 1 0
 There certainly is no substitute
  • 1 0
 That is simply the ugliest bike ever made.
  • 1 0
 Fugly





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026538
Mobile Version of Website