Positive Covid Cases at Olympics Up to 62, Number of Athletes & Staff in Quarantine Increases

More than 22,000 accredited Olympic athletes and other support personnel have arrived in Tokyo from abroad since the beginning of July. Of those, 29 have now tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases connected with the Olympics to 62, the BBC reported
.
Most of the positive cases have been identified at the initial round of testing when athletes first arrived in Tokyo. Unfortunately, some athletes and staff who initially tested negative later tested positive, so the virus has now entered the Olympic village just days before the start of the Games.
Two South African soccer players became the first athletes to test positive in the athletes’ village along with the team’s video analyst. 21 other South African athletes and staff have been identified as close contacts and all are quarantining in their rooms. They have been tested for Covid daily, and as long as they continue to test negative, they will be allowed to keep training in a close contact bubble before their first match next Thursday.
A few days earlier, an unidentified person who is not believed to be an athlete, was the first person to test positive within the village, which officials had previously said would be the safest place in Tokyo.
Now, the cases seem to be piling up. A rugby coach from South Africa, a beach volleyball player from the Czech Republic, a U.S. tennis player, and an alternate on the U.S. gymnastics team have all tested positive.
Six British athletes and two staff members were required to self-isolate after encountering an individual, unrelated to the team, who was infected with Covid on their flight to Tokyo. Although each of them tested negative upon arriving in Tokyo, they have just recently been cleared to train in an isolation bubble and hope to return to regular training tomorrow.
The entire Australian Olympic team also quarantined after an official received an inconclusive test upon arrival to Tokyo. After multiple subsequent tests came back negative, the team was cleared for training and competition.
Dr. Brian McCloskey, who oversees the Olympics health measures, said all the positive tests are exactly what he expected to see. “If I thought that all the tests that we did were going to be negative then I wouldn't bother doing the tests in the first place,” he said.
We’ll keep you updated if we learn of any mountain bikers affected by positive tests or isolation mandates ahead of their competitions on July 26th and 27th.
PCR tests are super-sensitive, and can return a positive from someone with no symptoms and no chance of transmitting. If we're freaking out because vaccinated athletes with no symptoms came back positive on PCR tests, that is misplaced.
Than COVID.
These numbers become more staggering with more recent data- obesity is now a greater predictor of a covid infection resulting in a hospitalization than age is (but the two are tightly correlated).
