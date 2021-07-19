Positive Covid Cases at Olympics Up to 62, Number of Athletes & Staff in Quarantine Increases

Jul 19, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
When these rings shows everybody know something big and special is comming. It s the motiv why athletes train so hard and prepare themselfs four years to make their dreams come true.

More than 22,000 accredited Olympic athletes and other support personnel have arrived in Tokyo from abroad since the beginning of July. Of those, 29 have now tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases connected with the Olympics to 62, the BBC reported.

Most of the positive cases have been identified at the initial round of testing when athletes first arrived in Tokyo. Unfortunately, some athletes and staff who initially tested negative later tested positive, so the virus has now entered the Olympic village just days before the start of the Games.

Two South African soccer players became the first athletes to test positive in the athletes’ village along with the team’s video analyst. 21 other South African athletes and staff have been identified as close contacts and all are quarantining in their rooms. They have been tested for Covid daily, and as long as they continue to test negative, they will be allowed to keep training in a close contact bubble before their first match next Thursday.

A few days earlier, an unidentified person who is not believed to be an athlete, was the first person to test positive within the village, which officials had previously said would be the safest place in Tokyo.

Now, the cases seem to be piling up. A rugby coach from South Africa, a beach volleyball player from the Czech Republic, a U.S. tennis player, and an alternate on the U.S. gymnastics team have all tested positive.

Six British athletes and two staff members were required to self-isolate after encountering an individual, unrelated to the team, who was infected with Covid on their flight to Tokyo. Although each of them tested negative upon arriving in Tokyo, they have just recently been cleared to train in an isolation bubble and hope to return to regular training tomorrow.

The entire Australian Olympic team also quarantined after an official received an inconclusive test upon arrival to Tokyo. After multiple subsequent tests came back negative, the team was cleared for training and competition.

Dr. Brian McCloskey, who oversees the Olympics health measures, said all the positive tests are exactly what he expected to see. “If I thought that all the tests that we did were going to be negative then I wouldn't bother doing the tests in the first place,” he said.

We’ll keep you updated if we learn of any mountain bikers affected by positive tests or isolation mandates ahead of their competitions on July 26th and 27th.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics


49 Comments

  • 42 0
 Track and Field this year being replaced by Track and Trace?
  • 1 1
 I like it
  • 27 9
 Gee, it's almost like it was a bad idea to have a huge event with people flying in from all parts of the world during a pandemic
  • 18 3
 62 sounds bad then you do the math and doesn't sound so bad.
  • 5 1
 that would mean 281 infected per 100 000 capita, so a pretty high score actually.
  • 2 2
 @faul:Or less than .3%
  • 2 0
 @mfoga: so, if we do nothing in 2-3 weeks it becomes 100%. And tat's 62 people that have a reduced chance of having a medal, so that's 4 years of training lost.
  • 3 0
 I think the concern is that we've seen a fair number of cases so quickly. If the new variants are indeed significantly more transmissible, we will start to see a lot more cases soon. While I have no doubt that these athletes are quite healthy and will not suffer greatly from Covid, we really don't want this damn virus to keep spreading, especially to vulnerable populations. Collecting people from all over the world and having them mingle, then return home, is a great way to reignite a world wide pandemic.
  • 2 0
 What I have not seen anywhere is 1) How many of these cases are among vaccinated athletes, and 2) Of those, how many (if any) are symptomatic.

PCR tests are super-sensitive, and can return a positive from someone with no symptoms and no chance of transmitting. If we're freaking out because vaccinated athletes with no symptoms came back positive on PCR tests, that is misplaced.
  • 20 14
 Well...at least we'll have the opportunity to study the Covid death rate of Olympic athletes.
  • 20 31
flag hamncheez (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Young, healthy people are basically immune from COVID. If we ignore health, and just measure on age (25-34), you are more likely to die from:

Unintentional Injury
Malignant Neoplasms
Heart Disease
Suicide
Homicide
Liver Disease
Diabetes

Than COVID.

These numbers become more staggering with more recent data- obesity is now a greater predictor of a covid infection resulting in a hospitalization than age is (but the two are tightly correlated).
  • 10 16
flag tonit91 (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Who cares, all the people that keep going about how dangerous it is, you got your vaccines now, leave the rest of us alone. Not having vaccines was the only argument people had to justify the panic and the lockdowns, so now what...seems to me it's like some magic circle. More than half of the employees in the company I work had it, everyone agreed that if the virus would be unknown, they would come to work like nothing happened.
  • 7 3
 Why am I being downvoted? Can someone point to where I'm wrong? I'm using CDC data.
  • 1 1
 @hamncheez: Probably because the new variant is very transmissible - including to populations where Covid IS more likely to be fatal. I have a family member for whom Covid would very likely be fatal. I would prefer to not get it, and give it to my kid. I don't expect the world to stop spinning just for me, but I would like to see Covid go away. It's hard to not get frustrated when I hear/read people basically saying "who cares if you get Covid, it wont hurt you!?"
I care, and it will hurt.
  • 1 1
 @hamncheez: Maybe because dying from Covid -19 is now unnecessary. On the other hand, i do believe that suicide should be legalized, this is just a weird way to do it.
  • 6 1
 I am really curious how many of the 62 are vaccinated?
  • 2 0
 I'm sure if they're unvaccinated it would have been stated.
  • 7 4
 The only time in history when you have to be convinced by a test that was never intended to diagnose disease to even know you had a disease in the first place
  • 9 4
 invermectin
  • 2 0
 HERESY
  • 1 0
 Come on,
Where are the Trek & Roky Mountain photos !?
Where are the Melement & Metailler videos !?
Come on Pinkbike don't change the routine,
now when we use it !?
  • 1 0
 Having watched the 2020 NFL season I feel like we already know how this is gonna go.
  • 3 1
 I am not shocked
  • 2 0
 62 so far.
  • 1 0
 Oh no
  • 1 0
 …go figure
  • 1 0
 Olympics, fubarized.
  • 2 3
 Some athletes seem over-vaccinated & are getting tested positive
  • 1 3
 Why are vaccinated people even getting tested - what's the point?
  • 1 0
 @tonit91: probably because the vaccine isnt 100% effective.
  • 2 0
 Because getting vaccinated gives Your immune system a head start to fight a disease. It doesn’t stop you catching the disease. It reduces the effects of the disease ,disability and death. A vaccinated person may still sheed viruses but at a much lower rate and therefore reducing spread of the disease @tonit91:
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



