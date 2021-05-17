Possible Disenfranchisement of High School Mountain Bike Teams Stirs Controversy in Marin County

May 17, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Photos from the NICA event held on Trek s private trails.
The NorCal League set an example that led to the formation of high school race leagues all over the United States.

Marin County is no stranger to controversy around mountain biking. As the birthplace of mountain biking where mountain biking on singletrack is now largely illegal, the mountain bikers of Marin are used to pushing back. Still, over the last two decades, high school mountain biking has exploded and is one of the most popular and inclusive sports in schools all around the region. And the formation of high school teams has been one of the best things to happen to mountain biking in Marin, creating an unequivocally positive community that helps shape the attitude around the sport.

This spring, club teams at the district’s three main schools – Redwood, Tamalpais, and Archie Williams High Schools – received a surprise email that as of July 1, the schools would no longer associate with any club sports teams, including the district’s three mountain bike teams. The message was unambiguous said MTB Hall of Famer and former high school coach Otis Guy: there was no room for negotiation and the decision had been made.

Things became stranger when more than two thousand people signed a petition and hundreds of mountain bikers and others who value the teams contacted the school board to oppose the decision. The school district began sending out an email response that not only said that the change wasn’t happening, but that the decision hadn’t been made in the first place. The situation, the response said, was the result of a misunderstanding. The lack of consistent information, Guy said, is the worst part of the situation.

bigquotesIt’s very good that it went so big. It’s more upsetting that the response is 'that’s not what we said' – what we have in writing. It was extremely clear what their terms were. That the teams were done July 1st. No discussion, no warning, nothing.Otis Guy

The decision to scrap the teams was reportedly because of advice from a third-party insurance advisor, but the school district has not given an explanation of exactly what the problems are with the club sports. The National Interscholastic Cycling Association does provide insurance to all members of its affiliate leagues.

School administrators and coaches met today to discuss what might happen. Rumor has it that the parties have come to an agreement that would preserve the teams, but if that's the case, the details are not yet public. Even if there’s an announcement that the teams will live on, some of the district’s riders are hesitant to believe any statement from the district after the contradictory emails, and the stakes are high for riders who believe these programs changed their lives.

I would know, because I started mountain biking as part of one of the three teams in question. After joining the NorCal League as a junior in high school, my direction completely changed, and almost everything positive in my life today can be directly or indirectly traced back to those high school races. So, for full disclosure, I am not a neutral observer.

Hundreds of students gather for each race.

And I know I’m not alone in feeling that way. The Marin high school teams have had plenty of time to make a difference for teenagers. While many NICA leagues are just starting to spring up around the United States, the NorCal League is the oldest and has been around for two decades. It started across the bay from Marin County in Berkeley, where a high school teacher started organizing some his students and taking them to adult races in 1998. Over the next few years, the surrounding schools joined the party and the group named itself the NorCal High School Cycling League in 2001. The Tamalpais District gave the league three more teams, and by the time I joined in, there were more than 60 students on my team and more than 600 riders at each race (including Kate Courtney and some other pretty quick riders). The NorCal League grew so big that it had to be split into North NorCal and South NorCal. (To make it extra confusing, the SoCal League was also split into North SoCal and South SoCal. The State Championship races were nightmares to talk about.)

Kate Courtney pushing hard on her way to 6th.
Kate Courtney is the most decorated racer to come out of the NorCal League.

But I digress. The state of things right now is that nobody seems to know what will happen. If the school district does decide to abandon the teams, the teams will continue to race in the NorCal League but will have to re-establish themselves as separate entities from the schools. Riders will have to find the teams on their own, rather than through school, and things will become more difficult for students who try to leave class early on Fridays to go to the weekend races. There will be no more use of the school gyms, and the already prohibitive sport will become more difficult to access for students who don’t already have a mountain biking connection.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. Updates will also be posted at https://www.savemarinhsmtb.com/.

31 Comments

  • 51 3
 Mountain biking causes cancer in California
  • 19 0
 Incredible to see our local story hit the pages of Pinkbike. The board's gross decision and poor attempt at a coverup has drawn incredible attention to the issue, and we're (parents, riders) thankful to see all the support. For long-term viability, it does seem best if we can get xc mountain biking into the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). We'll keep fighting.
  • 17 1
 Who else but Marin.
  • 2 0
 Marin is loaded with money. The locals probably see out-of-town mountain bikers as rift-rafts and trying to keep us out of their community.
  • 11 1
 NICA is the best thing happening to mountain biking in the US right now, and more importantly, cycling on and off road is one of the best things happening for young people in the US right now. As mountain bikers who have already "seen the light", we have a duty to help our young people, especially those who's parents don't ride, figure out how great this amazing sport is. Support Marin County high school mountain biking!
  • 24 0
 As a high-school and collegiate athlete, I have seen so many team mates and friends suffer depression and general loss of direction post competition and training once graduated. Nearly every traditional sport ceases meaning after scholastic competition unless you are the top 0.01%. Cycling and running are the only two sports that I see with a regular social and competitive following as a 30+ adult. You can move to almost any town and find a run or cycling group with a large social following that meets regularly for health and social benefits. There is no drastic end, only new friends and new challenges to be had.
  • 1 0
 @AccidentalDishing: Here here! I don't know what I'd do without Mountain Biking in my life. Such an amazing and healthy way to connect with like minded folks.
  • 10 0
 Wow, sounds like the school board members are the same cranky elitist hikers/ town council that dominate the local politics. They decide what will and will not be "tolerated" in Marin. F that place..
  • 7 0
 This is a darn shame. I feel like part of the reason Europe kicks our ass at the world cup level is because they have such good youth development. I hope we can keep this high school league thing going and compete at a world level in the years to come.
  • 4 0
 Genuine question: why is it so possible for European hikers and bikers to share trails, but Americans struggle so much?
Ref: “Bellingham hiker stabs biker over right-of-way dispute”
  • 1 0
 @erikkellison: Euclidean zoning maybe? Just doing some googling.
  • 8 0
 Good lord, let the kids ride! If I'd known in high school that bicycling in the woods was a sport, I probably would have chosen that over competitive underage drinking...
  • 6 0
 Crazy. Seems to me that insurance is a BS excuse, especially when sports like football are no issue. NICA is really blowing up all around me here in Arkansas. These kids are absolutely crushing it and the parents and schools are supporting them 100% so far. Sad to hear of this, but for some reason it doesn't surprise me that it's happening in California.
  • 4 0
 High School MTB is exploding, I've been in and out of my local league since its inception and it's miraculous how big it really is and how much people enjoy it. It's to the point where all of our races dwarf any adult races in the area, save for the enduros. I can't imagine having a situation like this arise in my league, but I guess that's CA for ya. Overall, the feedback has been pretty positive for High school mtb, so hopefully it continues to grow all over the place.
  • 4 0
 Well that's Marin, California for you. If it doesn't make money, or get in the way of their pinky out hikers. It's not going to work. It's a shame, like zanda23 said, they really incourage their youth to bike, and get out.
  • 4 0
 So the district sent a "Dear John" letter breaking up with the bikers and claim they are taking it wrong...???

...we still like you (and want the federal and local tax dollars and usually a portion of the state funds allocated for each child), but we just don't love you anymore...it's not you, its us.
  • 6 1
 What is it about California that they invent and innovate the coolest shit out there and then proceed to f*ck it up 15-20 years later?
  • 3 0
 Despite my passionate distaste for NICA (as a former NorCal league racer) for their awful rules, boring and non-challenging racing (basically a road race on a flat dirt path), complete lack of any of the fun features of mountain biking (no jumps, no rock gardens, no roots, nothing harder than a green trail), and the fact that they once sent a race THE WRONG WAY UP A JUMP TRAIL; This sort of action by the school districts is unacceptable! Even though I think NICA is one of the worst ways to get into the sport, I can't deny that they keep and draw in thousands of kids into a productive and positive activity and for the school boards to attempt to ruin it for them for seemingly no reason whatsoever is despicable. Keep the kids on bikes!

As a little message for NICA itself, please I beg you, make the courses fun! If I wanted to do a road race I would have entered a damn road race. Take us the correct way down a jump trail or throw a couple rock gardens in there, world cup XC courses are super gnarly nowadays I don't see any reason why a NICA XC race can't be even 1/10th of that. Maybe even branch out into different disciplines like Enduro that are more fun and more challenging for more advanced riders or even beginner riders. Give the kids an example of your average MTB trail to ride rather than a glorified dirt walking path. Finally, relax a little on the rules would you? Why the hell does there need to be a clause that doesn't allow the team to enter any other type of racing under the same team name? I've never been to any other race where the rules were more than: 1. Don't cheat. 2. Show up on time. 3. Use your timing device in this specific way. 4. Have fun. That's it! You don't need a Bible sized rule book that details in ultra-lawyer speak how to wear a jersey...

Thanks for coming to my Ted-Talk lol
  • 1 0
 After just finishing the most recent Norcal NICA race I cannot agree more with wanting even slightly harder courses.
  • 5 0
 Concussion on a football field: cool!

Concussion on a bike ride: OMG CANCEL IT
  • 1 0
 The lack of transparency and democratic representation in this matter is a shame. Reminds of a similar event where a group want to shut down mtb in Waterdog Lake Park. Not in Marin but 40 miles south in Belmont, San Mateo County. Luckily in Belmont the topic got openly surveyed and debated.

www.reddit.com/r/BAbike/comments/mn216p/bay_area_riders_waterdog_trail_access_threatened
  • 1 0
 As a career public servant there is no administrative problem that can't be fixed by people who truly want the problem fixed. Put the children first, not the Kens, Karens, naysayers, and bureaucrats. I had the pleasure to ride with NICA groups a few times and they were stoked on racing.
  • 2 1
 As one born and raised in Santa Cruz rider, this is why I left Cali after 55 years. The politics are an absolute joke. The Socialist State of California is alive and well with wealthy elitists telling the “masses” what to do while they do whatever they want. F*** California!
  • 4 3
 Still haven't sent their kids back to school for in class room learning. Lol of course they're going to be terrified to live and remove mtb from schools.
  • 1 0
 I think that district has been 100% full time back to school since earlier this spring, though.
  • 1 0
 The kids are back in the classrooms in Marin...not sure what area you are referring to?
  • 1 0
 Sounds prime for a Disney pickup, Cat 5 The Mighty Ducks. Where’s Charlie Conway to take on all those cake-eaters.
  • 1 0
 As a California resident, I am accustom to misinformation and outright lies.
  • 1 0
 And Boulder County as well.
  • 1 1
 give that to groan up to fnck things up
Below threshold threads are hidden

