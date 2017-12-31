VIDEOS

POV and Additional Footage from Vinny-T's Snow Hander Video

Dec 31, 2017
by ShapeRideShoot  

Get on board with Vincent Tupin while he rips apart some snowy tracks in his backyard. The POV shots are mixed with some of the footage that just quite didn't make it to the final cut. If you missed the video, check it out here.








Must Read This Week
What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2017? - Pinkbike Poll
55690 views
Sam Pilgrim on Haibike?
50186 views
Transition Announces New Carbon Sentinel
42764 views
Next Level Drone Footage With Antoine Buffart - Video
42352 views
Ask Pinkbike: Back to Flats, Inches of Squish for Enduro, and Pondering the Next Upgrade
33535 views
Ride More, Think Less - Opinion
30096 views
Rocky Mountain Recalls 2018 Altitude, Instinct, and Pipeline Models for Brake Issue
26488 views
What Did You Get For Christmas?
26381 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 You're a bit of a nut cake, aren't ya, Vinny?

Nicely done.
  • + 1
 just want to get out and ride now
  • + 1
 Happy Fresh New Shred Year!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026062
Mobile Version of Website