POV and Additional Footage from Vinny-T's Snow Hander Video
Dec 31, 2017
by
ShapeRideShoot
Get on board with Vincent Tupin while he rips apart some snowy tracks in his backyard. The POV shots are mixed with some of the footage that just quite didn't make it to the final cut. If you missed the video, check it out
here
.
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
galliwasp
(0 mins ago)
You're a bit of a nut cake, aren't ya, Vinny?
Nicely done.
[Reply]
+ 1
dean100
(41 mins ago)
just want to get out and ride now
[Reply]
+ 1
Myfianceemademedoit
(50 mins ago)
Happy Fresh New Shred Year!
[Reply]
Nicely done.
Post a Comment