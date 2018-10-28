VIDEOS

POV: Brendan Fairclough's Red Bull Rampage Run

Oct 28, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Hang on for one wild ride as Brendan Fairclough heads down his unique Red Bull Rampage line.

Must Read This Week
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018
122121 views
First Look: Trust Performance's $2,700 Carbon Fiber Linkage Fork
107526 views
Review: Yeti's New SB100
67824 views
Video: The Top 3 Runs From Red Bull Rampage 2018
59212 views
Jolanda Neff Joins Trek Factory Racing
50551 views
The Bikes of YT's Red Bull Rampage Riders
47712 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Retires From Freeride Competitions
47574 views
Video: Gwin on the Goat
45338 views

4 Comments

  • + 8
 Not a winning run.... But still didn't get anywhere near the credit it deserved.
  • + 1
 So stoked on Brendog. Dude doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He’s like the holy trifecta of mountain biking. Free ride, DH and just overall likable sommabitch.
  • + 1
 That is friggen freeride bud
  • + 1
 Bbbbbbut he didn't do any cork 720s.....#justiceforbrendog

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022851
Mobile Version of Website