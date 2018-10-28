Pinkbike.com
POV: Brendan Fairclough's Red Bull Rampage Run
Oct 28, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Hang on for one wild ride as Brendan Fairclough heads down his unique Red Bull Rampage line.
4 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
swan3609
(10 mins ago)
Not a winning run.... But still didn't get anywhere near the credit it deserved.
[Reply]
+ 1
Rucker10
(1 mins ago)
So stoked on Brendog. Dude doesn’t get the credit he deserves. He’s like the holy trifecta of mountain biking. Free ride, DH and just overall likable sommabitch.
[Reply]
+ 1
tricyclerider
(2 mins ago)
That is friggen freeride bud
[Reply]
+ 1
almacigatrailrider
(1 mins ago)
Bbbbbbut he didn't do any cork 720s.....#justiceforbrendog
[Reply]
