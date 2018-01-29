VIDEOS

McGazza Fest 2018: POV Video

Jan 28, 2018
by Olivier Cuvet  
Mc Gazza FEst 2K18

by oliv69
Views: 1,064    Faves: 8    Comments: 0


The second ever McGazza Fest looked as awesome of the first, in memory of the legendary Kelly McGarry! There were good vibes all weekend long and the Megatrain, McGazza jump jam, mass start and Gorge Road Jam!

Tobias Kerr photo


2 Comments

  • + 1
 serious skills !!!!! #McGazzaForever Beer
  • + 1
 Awesome riding...

Post a Comment



