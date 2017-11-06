VIDEOS

POV: Rémy Métailler's Winning Run - Taxco Urban Downhill

Nov 6, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Winning run in Taxco

by remymetailler
Views: 374    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


We caught a glimpse of Rémy's winning run at the Taxco Urban Downill via his Instagram page over the weekend, but here's the run in its entirety, 1:48 of high speed urban DH riding.

Must Read This Week
Patrol 672 – Review
58923 views
Halloween Throwback Video: Strahan of the Dead
50516 views
Fail Of The Month - October
48091 views
8 Tips and Tricks for Wet Weather Riding
45278 views
Fouriers Quick True Tool - Review
37888 views
Rattlin' Down Revolution... On a Hardtail - Video
34881 views
Best of Rampage: POV Runs - Red Bull Rampage 2017
33627 views
Searching for the Limit on the Transition Scout - Video
33479 views

1 Comment

  • + 0
 watch his run and sam pilgrim's and you get a sense of the difference between racer speed and freerider speed

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027883
Mobile Version of Website