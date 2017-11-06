Pinkbike.com
POV: Rémy Métailler's Winning Run - Taxco Urban Downhill
Nov 6, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Winning run in Taxco
by
remymetailler
Views: 374
Faves:
3
Comments: 0
We caught a glimpse of Rémy's winning run at the Taxco Urban Downill via his Instagram page over the weekend, but here's the run in its entirety, 1:48 of high speed urban DH riding.
Score
Time
+ 0
adrennan
(14 mins ago)
watch his run and sam pilgrim's and you get a sense of the difference between racer speed and freerider speed
