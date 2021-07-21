Pinkbike.com
POV Video: Andrew Neethling Rides Tight Switchbacks Along the Edge of a Cliff
Jul 21, 2021
by
Andrew Neethling
Gnarly Steep CLIFF Trail - Madeira Island
by
andrewneethling
Definitely the wildest thing I have ridden. The last day of the trip brought us to this very old hiking trail down to the beach. Anything to get a beer at the beach I guess. Would you ?
Posted In:
Videos
Andrew Neethling
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Euskafreez
(35 mins ago)
Proper everything right there!
[Reply]
1
0
Kmans
(24 mins ago)
Looks like a really fun trail!
Where is it?
[Reply]
1
0
SCOTT-Sports
Plus
(2 mins ago)
you don't even like switchbacks!
[Reply]
3 Comments
Where is it?
