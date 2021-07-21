POV Video: Andrew Neethling Rides Tight Switchbacks Along the Edge of a Cliff

Jul 21, 2021
by Andrew Neethling  
Gnarly Steep CLIFF Trail - Madeira Island

by andrewneethling
Definitely the wildest thing I have ridden. The last day of the trip brought us to this very old hiking trail down to the beach. Anything to get a beer at the beach I guess. Would you ?

3 Comments

 Proper everything right there!
 Looks like a really fun trail!
Where is it?
 you don't even like switchbacks!

