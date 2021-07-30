POV Video: Brage Vestavik's Wild Red Bull Hardline Race Run

Jul 30, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Brage Vestavik finished just off the podium in 4th place with this run.

Posted In:
Videos Brage Vestavik Hardline


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Criticizes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 'Stupid Move' at Tokyo Olympics
233442 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Crashed in the Olympic Final Due to Lack of Training Ramp
124180 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
72266 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
71607 views
Tom Pidcock Won Olympics on What Looks Like Electronic Prototype Suspension from SR Suntour
54112 views
Final Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
48028 views
Magnus Manson Diagnosed with Blood Cancer
44917 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
43757 views

18 Comments

  • 10 0
 metal

....favorite part of the live stream was that one berm (the one just below blind drop) that absolutely exploded as he hit it and rocks/dirt just rained down on everyone.
  • 1 0
 favorite part for me as well, many riders absolutely killed that berm but brage definitely won that competition. a shame that there was no good pic of it in the post-coverage, one rarely sees a berm explode like that..
  • 8 0
 people's choice race winner.
  • 5 0
 Brilliant! Really enjoyed watching his run on the Red Bull coverage and this really puts it into perspective. Also pleased he didn't rip another pair of cords Smile
  • 4 0
 the overage was incredible for this especially since you could watch each guy's entire run instead of skipping the first 2 minutes.
  • 3 0
 Brage is awesome, he did some crazy free ride stuff for a certain edit... might be called real mtb, but not sure. hehe, Plus, he got 4th at hardline!! I mean, compare that to the other pure "freeriders" in the field... he was way ahead of them. I know he was a junior racer, but still: very impressive!
  • 3 0
 Not a racer but maybe someone can fill me in on this....what is with the whistle bursts from the officials on the side? What/who are they signalling with those? I assume its not for the rider
  • 2 0
 The whistles announce that a rider is coming, in case anyone further down is standing on the track or something like that.
  • 3 0
 Course marshalls have whistles to alert everyone else down-course from them when a rider has passed them by.
  • 6 1
 can u pls make this an article
  • 1 0
 I feel sorry for his bike! Amazing run, brutal
  • 2 0
 Brage is a boss.
  • 1 0
 I assume Brage is in rampage list.....
  • 1 0
 I could ride some of that.
  • 2 0
 I would rip that last grassy bit before the finish line
  • 1 0
 This guy is an incredible rider. His xgames video was pure art!
  • 1 0
 BRAGGA!
  • 1 0
 Woohoo! What a ride!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009115
Mobile Version of Website