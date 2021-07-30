Pinkbike.com
POV Video: Brage Vestavik's Wild Red Bull Hardline Race Run
Jul 30, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Brage Vestavik finished just off the podium in 4th place with this run.
Videos
Brage Vestavik
Hardline
18 Comments
10
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
metal
....favorite part of the live stream was that one berm (the one just below blind drop) that absolutely exploded as he hit it and rocks/dirt just rained down on everyone.
1
0
paulpimml
(39 mins ago)
favorite part for me as well, many riders absolutely killed that berm but brage definitely won that competition. a shame that there was no good pic of it in the post-coverage, one rarely sees a berm explode like that..
8
0
adrennan
(1 hours ago)
people's choice race winner.
5
0
OldButBold
(1 hours ago)
Brilliant! Really enjoyed watching his run on the Red Bull coverage and this really puts it into perspective. Also pleased he didn't rip another pair of cords
4
0
adrennan
(1 hours ago)
the overage was incredible for this especially since you could watch each guy's entire run instead of skipping the first 2 minutes.
3
0
kcy4130
(1 hours ago)
Brage is awesome, he did some crazy free ride stuff for a certain edit... might be called real mtb, but not sure. hehe, Plus, he got 4th at hardline!! I mean, compare that to the other pure "freeriders" in the field... he was way ahead of them. I know he was a junior racer, but still: very impressive!
[Reply]
3
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
Not a racer but maybe someone can fill me in on this....what is with the whistle bursts from the officials on the side? What/who are they signalling with those? I assume its not for the rider
2
0
TurboTorsten
(53 mins ago)
The whistles announce that a rider is coming, in case anyone further down is standing on the track or something like that.
3
0
tbmaddux
Plus
(51 mins ago)
Course marshalls have whistles to alert everyone else down-course from them when a rider has passed them by.
6
1
atauro
(1 hours ago)
can u pls make this an article
1
0
short-but-sweet
(1 hours ago)
I feel sorry for his bike! Amazing run, brutal
2
0
Muchogusto
(1 hours ago)
Brage is a boss.
1
0
donpinpon29
(1 hours ago)
I assume Brage is in rampage list.....
1
0
fraserw
(35 mins ago)
I could ride some of that.
2
0
LuvAZ
(29 mins ago)
I would rip that last grassy bit before the finish line
1
0
MT36
(19 mins ago)
This guy is an incredible rider. His xgames video was pure art!
1
0
anthotalev
(1 hours ago)
BRAGGA!
1
0
Beaconbike
(21 mins ago)
Woohoo! What a ride!!
