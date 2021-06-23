POV Video: Jesse Melamed Crushing Stage 3 & Its Massive Climb - EWS Val di Fassa 2021

Jun 23, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


The climb at 2:50 is no joke. Jesse Melamed finished fourth on this stage, just +2.51 back from Charles Murray. Melamed finished third overall in round 1 today.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Val Di Fassa 2021


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Badass! We NEED more of this in enduro racing again. Pedal dammit!!!
  • 1 0
 Upduro?
  • 1 0
 yikes

