Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
POV Video: Jesse Melamed Crushing Stage 3 & Its Massive Climb - EWS Val di Fassa 2021
Jun 23, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The climb at 2:50 is no joke. Jesse Melamed finished fourth on this stage, just +2.51 back from Charles Murray. Melamed finished third overall in round 1 today.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Val Di Fassa 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
90967 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
84353 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
73191 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
64517 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
56433 views
Results: EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 - Race 1
53296 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
43840 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
39606 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Sycip69er
(3 mins ago)
Badass! We NEED more of this in enduro racing again. Pedal dammit!!!
[Reply]
1
0
The-Swindon-Secreteer
(8 mins ago)
Upduro?
[Reply]
1
0
sonuvagun
(8 mins ago)
yikes
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007528
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment