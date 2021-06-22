Pinkbike.com
POV Video: Jesse Melamed Practices Stage 1 - EWS Val di Fassa 2021
Jun 22, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Complete with traffic, a crash, heavy breathing, and a couple pushes back up the trail for photos and checking lines.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro World Series
Ews Val Di Fassa 2021
10 Comments
Score
Time
13
0
JesseMelamed
(57 mins ago)
I got the video up quicker than usual so it's either watch it in 360p now or wait a little bit until it's finished processing!
[Reply]
5
0
PTyliszczak
(52 mins ago)
Third and most likely option: Watch it twice... at least.
[Reply]
5
1
elieg
(1 hours ago)
360p??? Where is my 4k video
[Reply]
5
0
JesseMelamed
(57 mins ago)
It's still processing the HD and 4K!
[Reply]
1
0
Stonerz94
(56 mins ago)
was thinking the same, but maybe the upload speed of the internet in Italy is not that great...
[Reply]
1
0
fly4130
(15 mins ago)
That was extremely fun to watch. I also realized that I am not in good enough shape to even practice enduro riding. Hustling up a steep and then hucking the bike over the tape to clear the line? Chaos in the gnar.
[Reply]
1
0
usedbikestuff
(13 mins ago)
Trying to watch in 360p was a refreshing reminder of what it’s like to have my parents show me videos on their Razor flip phones
[Reply]
2
1
tacklingdummy
(23 mins ago)
360p is unwatchable. Low definition TVs were seriously in the dark ages. Lol.
[Reply]
2
0
usedbikestuff
(15 mins ago)
I’d sooner read a book than watch anything in 360p
[Reply]
1
1
lkubica
(26 mins ago)
Well, this looks like a trail made for Mr. Hill ...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Post a Comment