POV Video: Jesse Melamed Practices Stage 1 - EWS Val di Fassa 2021

Jun 22, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Complete with traffic, a crash, heavy breathing, and a couple pushes back up the trail for photos and checking lines.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Jesse Melamed Enduro World Series Ews Val Di Fassa 2021


10 Comments

  • 13 0
 I got the video up quicker than usual so it's either watch it in 360p now or wait a little bit until it's finished processing!
  • 5 0
 Third and most likely option: Watch it twice... at least.
  • 5 1
 360p??? Where is my 4k video
  • 5 0
 It's still processing the HD and 4K!
  • 1 0
 was thinking the same, but maybe the upload speed of the internet in Italy is not that great...
  • 1 0
 That was extremely fun to watch. I also realized that I am not in good enough shape to even practice enduro riding. Hustling up a steep and then hucking the bike over the tape to clear the line? Chaos in the gnar.
  • 1 0
 Trying to watch in 360p was a refreshing reminder of what it’s like to have my parents show me videos on their Razor flip phones
  • 2 1
 360p is unwatchable. Low definition TVs were seriously in the dark ages. Lol.
  • 2 0
 I’d sooner read a book than watch anything in 360p
  • 1 1
 Well, this looks like a trail made for Mr. Hill ...

