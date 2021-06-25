POV Video: Jesse Melamed's Wet & Rowdy 3rd Place Pro Stage Run - EWS Val di Fassa 2021

Jun 25, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

6.5 minutes of wild roots and heavy breathing for your enjoyment. Jesse Melamed took third place in the pro-only prologue stage today, 6.29 seconds back from Richie Rude's winning run.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jesse Melamed EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
91756 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
77402 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
75589 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
73144 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
64092 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
57208 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
44357 views
First Look: Formula's Prototype Dual Crown Enduro Fork & New Lightweight Brakes
40391 views

34 Comments

  • 12 0
 Racing with spectators is wonderful. I'm glad we have gotten here.
  • 1 12
flag RadBartTaylor (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Isn't it called....DH?
  • 5 0
 @RadBartTaylor: Specatators are very common with enduro and all cycling disciplines. They have been absent and I like that they are now back. That is all, doesn't need to be an argument.
  • 7 0
 it seemed to bring some life back into him at the end when the crowd got bigger. I was tired watching it, he was working for it and I hope the crowd does help.

... anyone else look at the poles on the side a little different now???
  • 17 0
 It’s so good to have fans back on track! Love that the atmosphere is back.
  • 2 0
 @Tormy: Lol can we go any thread without bringing up Flo's nuts?
  • 5 0
 @PTyliszczak: Yes please, we want to forget.
  • 1 0
 @PTyliszczak: no argument, I was just joking around...I thought you were referencing the crowds due to it being a single stage and enduro having the single stage format...sim to a DH race

I look forward to the Enduro stuff as much if not more than the DH stuff...
  • 7 0
 Go Jesse!
  • 19 0
 Going!
  • 2 0
 @JesseMelamed: All of us Canuck keyboard warriors are cheering for you.
  • 1 0
 I can't tell you how much your race day vids are making me stoked for the return of the CNES series for us mortals! And the National Finals may even fit your schedule! Would be cool to have some of the big guns there to Stoke the youth and piss off the ringers!
  • 1 0
 A pro that also talks to himself and his bike while riding NICE! Great ride Jesse, couple close calls had me wide eyed - how similar is the dirt there to your home soil?
  • 2 0
 Thanks! A few very, very close calls. Glad I kept it upright! It was a bit more clay-based here so quite slick compared to home.
  • 3 0
 good job, jesse! thx for the vids!
  • 2 0
 You're welcome!
  • 1 0
 "f*ckin same place"....same @JesseMelamed same....except the place that would have held me up would have been the whole track hahaha. That looked physical as hell, great run.
  • 3 0
 hahah I couldn't believe it. Classic though, always where you try the hardest not to let it happen.
  • 2 0
 Killing it Jesse !! Thanks for posting so many sick videos
  • 2 0
 You're welcome!
  • 1 0
 Looks ultra fun and super hard at the same time !
  • 2 0
 That's exactly how it was, practice was fun, race was stressful.
  • 1 0
 Awesome work @JesseMelamed keep it up!
  • 2 0
 Thanks!
  • 1 0
 Rad!! Looked nice and steep in places, keep it up @JesseMelamed !!
  • 2 0
 Will do!
  • 1 0
 Nice Speed looks quite on the edge
  • 3 0
 Very on edge.
  • 1 0
 @JesseMelamed You're my hero dude!
  • 2 0
 Thanks!
  • 1 0
 i am gonna have a lie down after watching that awesome effort
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009643
Mobile Version of Website