Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
POV Video: Jesse Melamed's Wet & Rowdy 3rd Place Pro Stage Run - EWS Val di Fassa 2021
Jun 25, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
6.5 minutes of wild roots and heavy breathing for your enjoyment. Jesse Melamed took third place in the pro-only prologue stage today, 6.29 seconds back from Richie Rude's winning run.
Videos
Riding Videos
Jesse Melamed
EWS Val Di Fassa 2021
34 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
PTyliszczak
(1 hours ago)
Racing with spectators is wonderful. I'm glad we have gotten here.
1
12
RadBartTaylor
(1 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Isn't it called....DH?
5
0
PTyliszczak
(1 hours ago)
@RadBartTaylor
: Specatators are very common with enduro and all cycling disciplines. They have been absent and I like that they are now back. That is all, doesn't need to be an argument.
7
0
Tormy
(1 hours ago)
it seemed to bring some life back into him at the end when the crowd got bigger. I was tired watching it, he was working for it and I hope the crowd does help.
... anyone else look at the poles on the side a little different now???
17
0
JesseMelamed
(1 hours ago)
It’s so good to have fans back on track! Love that the atmosphere is back.
2
0
PTyliszczak
(1 hours ago)
@Tormy
: Lol can we go any thread without bringing up Flo's nuts?
5
0
JesseMelamed
(1 hours ago)
@PTyliszczak
: Yes please, we want to forget.
1
0
RadBartTaylor
(58 mins ago)
@PTyliszczak
: no argument, I was just joking around...I thought you were referencing the crowds due to it being a single stage and enduro having the single stage format...sim to a DH race
I look forward to the Enduro stuff as much if not more than the DH stuff...
7
0
blaaaaaaaaaah
(1 hours ago)
Go Jesse!
19
0
JesseMelamed
(1 hours ago)
Going!
2
0
fabwizard
(1 hours ago)
@JesseMelamed
: All of us Canuck keyboard warriors are cheering for you.
1
0
ridingloam
(1 mins ago)
I can't tell you how much your race day vids are making me stoked for the return of the CNES series for us mortals! And the National Finals may even fit your schedule! Would be cool to have some of the big guns there to Stoke the youth and piss off the ringers!
1
0
ruggedmaine
(1 hours ago)
A pro that also talks to himself and his bike while riding NICE! Great ride Jesse, couple close calls had me wide eyed - how similar is the dirt there to your home soil?
2
0
JesseMelamed
(47 mins ago)
Thanks! A few very, very close calls. Glad I kept it upright! It was a bit more clay-based here so quite slick compared to home.
3
0
savagelake
(57 mins ago)
good job, jesse! thx for the vids!
2
0
JesseMelamed
(46 mins ago)
You're welcome!
1
0
wilsonians
(36 mins ago)
"f*ckin same place"....same
@JesseMelamed
same....except the place that would have held me up would have been the whole track hahaha. That looked physical as hell, great run.
3
0
JesseMelamed
(29 mins ago)
hahah I couldn't believe it. Classic though, always where you try the hardest not to let it happen.
2
0
AlexNIN
(1 hours ago)
Killing it Jesse !! Thanks for posting so many sick videos
2
0
JesseMelamed
(46 mins ago)
You're welcome!
1
0
emerico
(1 hours ago)
Looks ultra fun and super hard at the same time !
2
0
JesseMelamed
(46 mins ago)
That's exactly how it was, practice was fun, race was stressful.
1
0
shift9ears
(1 hours ago)
Awesome work
@JesseMelamed
keep it up!
2
0
JesseMelamed
(46 mins ago)
Thanks!
1
0
BrotherCraig75
(1 hours ago)
Rad!! Looked nice and steep in places, keep it up
@JesseMelamed
!!
2
0
JesseMelamed
(46 mins ago)
Will do!
1
0
ferenooo
(45 mins ago)
Nice Speed looks quite on the edge
3
0
JesseMelamed
(30 mins ago)
Very on edge.
1
0
fuckingsteve
(44 mins ago)
@JesseMelamed
You're my hero dude!
2
0
JesseMelamed
(30 mins ago)
Thanks!
1
0
rideronthestorm1
(10 mins ago)
i am gonna have a lie down after watching that awesome effort
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
12
Monsterman156
(1 hours ago)
POV sucks. I want to see them ride
11
0
JesseMelamed
(1 hours ago)
Sorry.
2
0
codypup
(53 mins ago)
@JesseMelamed
: I thought it was amazing, six minutes for you, a whole afternoon for me,
