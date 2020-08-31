Pinkbike.com
POV Video: Jesse Melamed's Winning Run in the Sloppiest Conditions - EWS Zermatt 2020
Aug 31, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Here is stage 1 and 2 from the EWS in Zermatt, 1st on stage 1 and 3rd on stage 2. Enjoy the mouth breathing! I do wipe my camera too!
The course was shortened due to the brutal conditions and evac concerns so I can fit the whole day in one video.
—
Jesse Melamed
Posted In:
Videos
Jesse Melamed
Enduro World Series
EWS Zermatt 2019
7 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
commental
(18 mins ago)
Unreal that when he's working that hard, he's still got the presence of mind to wipe the camera. Thanks for all the great POV stuff you put out Jesse and congratulations on the win.
[Reply]
4
0
nozes
(27 mins ago)
Very slippery. But in Jesse's case,the bikes seems to only slip forward.
[Reply]
2
0
drleb84
(25 mins ago)
Wow. That had to be one of the most impressive runs I've ever seen. So happy for Jesse, he deserves it!
[Reply]
2
0
rlove1873
(25 mins ago)
I've hit wet rocks at that speed...Didn't go well for me.
[Reply]
2
0
s-ryder
(18 mins ago)
I guess I just have to go way faster, ya that’s the secret!
[Reply]
1
0
marklovesbikes
(8 mins ago)
just insane athleticism to hold that pace that long in this conditions. WOW
[Reply]
1
0
dkendy1
(1 mins ago)
Seemingly unaffected by the conditions, unless you saw him do it in the dry... that was fast
[Reply]
