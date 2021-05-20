POV Video: Party Train Course Preview of the Massive Darkfest Line

May 20, 2021
A full run down the massive line. The event runs from 17-27th May.

Full rider list:
Sam Reynolds (UK) 
Clemens Kaudela (AT) 
Ike Klaassen (SA)  (injured)
Theo Erlangsen (SA) 
Adolf Silva (ES) 
Bienvenido Aguado (ES) 
Sergio Layos (ES) 
Kade Edwards (UK) 
Kaos Seagrave (UK) 
Sam Hodgson (UK) 
William Robert (FR) 
Vincent Tupin (FR) 
Tom Isted (UK) 
Szymon Godziek (PL)
Louis Reboul (FR)

Darkfest is designed and run by the riders for the riders, highlighting the world’s best Freeriders digging and hitting the biggest jumps possible on a bike. The prizes are rider-voted and are given to the winners following a week of jam-format riding.

Filmer: Timmi Ferreira and riders. Editer: Justin Whiting/ GO Pro
Photographers: Eric Palmer, Syo Van Vliet, Ryan Franklin

Darkfest Full Lap with Bienvenido Aguado Alba

Bienvenido Aguado Alba also shared a video of his full lap with us.

Darkfest 2021

Posted In:
Videos Darkfest


9 Comments

  • 8 0
 WOW
  • 6 0
 Loving all the content from Darkfest Smile
  • 1 0
 It's a low down dirty shame that none of these riders is really CORE enough for FREERIDE. They should all give up and get downcountry bikes. Nice work lads! That double stepdown into the moon booter at the end is art in motion!
  • 4 0
 More Dark Fest content please!
  • 4 0
 I especially love the rider selection and social media content this year!
  • 3 0
 Looks incredible! Wish I could have a go!
  • 3 0
 This is gonna be sooooo good!
  • 3 0
 The people are speaking, are you listening Fest Series?
  • 2 0
 Awesome, I kept bracing before every impact

