POV Video: Party Train Course Preview of the Massive Darkfest Line

A full run down the massive line. The event runs from 17-27th May.
Full rider list:
Sam Reynolds (UK)
Clemens Kaudela (AT)
Ike Klaassen (SA)
(injured)
Theo Erlangsen (SA)
Adolf Silva (ES)
Bienvenido Aguado (ES)
Sergio Layos (ES)
Kade Edwards (UK)
Kaos Seagrave (UK)
Sam Hodgson (UK)
William Robert (FR)
Vincent Tupin (FR)
Tom Isted (UK)
Szymon Godziek (PL)
Louis Reboul (FR)
Darkfest is designed and run by the riders for the riders, highlighting the world’s best Freeriders digging and hitting the biggest jumps possible on a bike. The prizes are rider-voted and are given to the winners following a week of jam-format riding. Filmer:
Timmi Ferreira and riders. Editer: Justin Whiting/ GO Pro Photographers:
Eric Palmer, Syo Van Vliet, Ryan Franklin
Bienvenido Aguado Alba also shared a video of his full lap with us.
