POV Video: Smooth Ride Down 'Paradise Trail' with Vinny T

Oct 4, 2018
by Vincent Tupin  


A quick run on one of my favorite trail onboard of my new Scott Ransom.



6 Comments

  • + 2
 By the time the video ended my brain was still in the first few corners processing what was happening... it might have hit a tree in the meantime...
  • + 2
 This dude can shred with so much style~ Can't wait to see him at RedBull Rampage!
  • + 2
 I love the casual barspin at mach 10.
  • + 1
 I mean it it barspin Thursday
  • + 1
 What a hideous cable managem... Oh, nevermind!
  • + 1
 Holy moly! He's fast.

