VIDEOS
POV Video: Smooth Ride Down 'Paradise Trail' with Vinny T
Oct 4, 2018
by
Vincent Tupin
Follow
Following
A quick run on one of my favorite trail onboard of my new Scott Ransom.
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
swampwolf
(26 mins ago)
By the time the video ended my brain was still in the first few corners processing what was happening... it might have hit a tree in the meantime...
[Reply]
+ 2
LiquidSpin
(46 mins ago)
This dude can shred with so much style~ Can't wait to see him at RedBull Rampage!
[Reply]
+ 2
schwaaa31
(17 mins ago)
I love the casual barspin at mach 10.
[Reply]
+ 1
slayersxc17
(11 mins ago)
I mean it it barspin Thursday
[Reply]
+ 1
kisab
(11 mins ago)
What a hideous cable managem... Oh, nevermind!
[Reply]
+ 1
simirving
(31 mins ago)
Holy moly! He's fast.
[Reply]
