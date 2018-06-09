VIDEOS

POV Video: Tahnee Seagrave Qualifies 1st - Leogang World Cup DH 2018

Jun 9, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Watch this weekend's Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup in Leogang, Austria – broadcast live on Red Bull TV from 11.30pm BST (10.30am UTC) on June 10.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
142837 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
67711 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
56526 views
Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
56151 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
49441 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
49086 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
47111 views
Video: Fort William DH World Cup Highlights
38211 views

9 Comments

  • + 6
 Holy crap! That was most impressive!!
  • + 3
 On point, that was blazin - go Tahnee!!
  • + 3
 Fluid lines on that run
  • + 1
 Dang videos that don’t work!
  • + 1
 www.redbull.tv/video/AP-1URPSHF1D1W11/dhi-qualifying-tahnee-seagrave-leogang
  • + 3
 Works fine for me on Android. Was a damn smooth run.
  • + 2
 @lifeofloon: ditto
  • + 1
 fun, fast...more switchbacks!
  • + 1
 Go on!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024963
Mobile Version of Website