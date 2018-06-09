Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
POV Video: Tahnee Seagrave Qualifies 1st - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
Jun 9, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Watch this weekend's Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup in Leogang, Austria –
broadcast live on Red Bull TV
from 11.30pm BST (10.30am UTC) on June 10.
MENTIONS: @redbullbike
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
142837 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
67711 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
56526 views
Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
56151 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
49441 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
49086 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
47111 views
Video: Fort William DH World Cup Highlights
38211 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
hbfrdh
(54 mins ago)
Holy crap! That was most impressive!!
[Reply]
+ 3
Shreddywhip
(57 mins ago)
On point, that was blazin - go Tahnee!!
[Reply]
+ 3
preach
(1 hours ago)
Fluid lines on that run
[Reply]
+ 1
jdsusmc
(1 hours ago)
Dang videos that don’t work!
[Reply]
+ 1
yzedf
(1 hours ago)
www.redbull.tv/video/AP-1URPSHF1D1W11/dhi-qualifying-tahnee-seagrave-leogang
[Reply]
+ 3
lifeofloon
(1 hours ago)
Works fine for me on Android. Was a damn smooth run.
[Reply]
+ 2
yzedf
(1 hours ago)
@lifeofloon
: ditto
[Reply]
+ 1
shedsidechuck
(22 mins ago)
fun, fast...more switchbacks!
[Reply]
+ 1
rcrdrvr
(53 mins ago)
Go on!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024963
Mobile Version of Website
9 Comments
Post a Comment