VIDEOS

Practice + Qualifying Action - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017 - Video

Jun 30, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

The track at Vallnord has racers excited, with a number of them claiming it to be the best of the year. Steep, loose, raw, and with a ton of turns to keep the cornermonkeys happy.



MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter - Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
106792 views
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
95974 views
Transition's New Speed Balanced Geometry
67482 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
65473 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
61072 views
Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er
59364 views
Intense's 2018 Carbine - First Look
47641 views
Randoms - Eurobike Media Days 2017
47158 views

8 Comments

  • + 5
 Hart is flying! So pumped for this weekend! Can't enough of this season.....seems pretty open right now!
  • + 2
 Bloody English , let them loose on a mountain side and all they do is shout and heckle lol
  • + 2
 SikMik and Masters got the epic slomo treatment. Looked sweet
  • + 1
 Its too bad they didn't cover Specialized team very much
  • + 1
 Where's WynTV?
  • + 0
 So many riders, so many styles. I love this sport!
  • + 0
 1:20 Gutierrez Straight Ahead!
  • + 0
 Is Hart testing some new knee pads? He used ride dainese's...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033282
Mobile Version of Website