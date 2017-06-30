Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Practice + Qualifying Action - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017 - Video
Jun 30, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The track at Vallnord has racers excited, with a number of them claiming it to be the best of the year. Steep, loose, raw, and with a ton of turns to keep the cornermonkeys happy.
MENTIONS
:
@redbullbike
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter - Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
106792 views
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
95974 views
Transition's New Speed Balanced Geometry
67482 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
65473 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
61072 views
Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er
59364 views
Intense's 2018 Carbine - First Look
47641 views
Randoms - Eurobike Media Days 2017
47158 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 5
danhooper5
(52 mins ago)
Hart is flying! So pumped for this weekend! Can't enough of this season.....seems pretty open right now!
[Reply]
+ 2
pigman65
(27 mins ago)
Bloody English , let them loose on a mountain side and all they do is shout and heckle
[Reply]
+ 2
preach
(50 mins ago)
SikMik and Masters got the epic slomo treatment. Looked sweet
[Reply]
+ 1
mfoga
(8 mins ago)
Its too bad they didn't cover Specialized team very much
[Reply]
+ 1
MattyFive
(14 mins ago)
Where's WynTV?
[Reply]
+ 0
dhfool
(31 mins ago)
So many riders, so many styles. I love this sport!
[Reply]
+ 0
mi-bike
(34 mins ago)
1:20 Gutierrez Straight Ahead!
[Reply]
+ 0
ORTOGONAL555
(21 mins ago)
Is Hart testing some new knee pads? He used ride dainese's...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033282
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Post a Comment