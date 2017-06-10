Pinkbike.com
Practice Highlights: Leogang DH World Cup 2017
Jun 9, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
fattyheadshok
(25 mins ago)
Looks HT friendly to me. If you're not running a HT use a remote lockout! Really hope the 27.5 people kill it this weekend. I like smaller wheels. Seems like the bike industry doesn't like me anymore. And honestly what is the point of a course like this being on the WC DH circuit? Where's the gnar???? Hard tails and lockouts? Honestly. We've got wagon wheels and hard tails on the course. What's next? Brightly colored spandex and water bottles? No, I'm not really against big wheels if you wanna ride em. I just don't want the bike industry to abandon smaller wheel bike development. And yeah spandex looks good on some. Water bottles are ok till they fly out of your bike. I love my HT for riding to work and some trails. Shouldn't ever be able to do a WC level DH on it though! This sport needs gnar!!! Stop it UCI and give us the gnar gnar!! Enough with this glorified BMX track with a sprinkling of roots and a few rocks. I'm sure I'm not the only one on PB that thinks this way. Sorry if any of this seems offensive. I love all kinds of bikes but DH needs to be kept real!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
chainzuck
(8 mins ago)
just stop bitching about this 29er thing! One thing is for sure, this 29er trend in DH is not driven by the industry trying to get you off your 27.5 DH bike and to pay for a new 29er. But its driven by the sheer seek for speed and seconds off the athletes. This is f*cking racing! If it makes you faster or at least gives you a feeling of it, its ok!
Concerning the track design: It has all been said already! Yes it is not technical. But the highspeeds will make it difficult (and perhaps more dangerous, than a technical track). Is this the right direction? Probably not. Could you change it by complaining and revel in memorys of the good old days? Definitely not.
[Reply]
+ 1
BuffnStuff
(10 mins ago)
i dunno why but it rather makes me sad/disappointed than exited seeing those big wheels,shock lockouts and stuff on DH bikes
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(2 mins ago)
Luca Shaw dropping to flat so hard!
[Reply]
+ 1
samjobson
(6 mins ago)
Luca's huck to flat... ????
[Reply]
