Practice Highlights Video - Lenzerhiede DH World Cup 2017
Jul 7, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
RedBurn
(21 mins ago)
Has Brook macdonald ever finished a WC practice session without crashing hard ? Tough guy
[Reply]
+ 1
charmiller
(30 mins ago)
Danny made that rock garden look like child's play.
[Reply]
+ 2
bikekrieg
(15 mins ago)
Are you kidding me? He looked like he was trying super hard like he always does. Bruni and Troy made it look smooth as butter.
[Reply]
3 Comments
Post a Comment