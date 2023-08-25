Practice Photo Epic: Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Aug 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  


Welcome to Andorra.
Photography by Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

Following a summer break from World Cup racing, riders are back between the tape in Andorra as they face prime conditions on the flat-out course. With the threat of wet weather, we could see another disruptive weekend of racing for round four of the 2023 series.

After the track walk and Junior practice session on Wednesday, the second day in Andorra saw everyone get a chance on course as the Elite riders got in their practice laps. Ahead of Friday's finals, the Junior racers went against the clock in qualifying with Valentina Roa Sanchez and Ryan Pinkerton setting the fastest times.

With timed training making a strange return this week, we know that last year's winners Loris Vergier and Vali Höll are already up to speed and looking very strong out on track. We don't have long to wait before the Elites are back against the clock for qualifying.


Four rounds into the 2023 season and we find ourselves back under the powerful Andorran sun.
No bad views here in Andorra but some pretty bad weather sweeping in so far.
Wooden ski fences and pink flowers typical of the Vallnord mountainside.
A huge storm rolled through last night and dampened down the dust.
Severe storms locked themselves in and put a strangle hold on the venue late Wednesday afternoon. Thursday s track conditions were actually favourable considering how dry it has been.
Pink for danger in the dark woods.
The bottom bit of the track is freshly cut in with multiple line choices through the patchy woods.
Clear skies for Thursday morning although an afternoon shower almost guaranteed.
King Charles and his fresh threads.
King Charles suited and booted.
Gold lenses the obvious choice for the fresh World Champ.
Vergier keeps the 2 plate he started the season with like all riders in the top 10 but is currently 3 in the overall. Few understand the UCI logic but still.
The middle Atherton is finally back after a long sabbatical.
Thibaut Daprela was looking at his fast and flamboyant best on track today.
James working on Dakotah s big rig after a few weeks of Morzine abuse.
Loic Bruni and his mechanic Jack Roure debrief after a hectic day of practice.
Cool down with Mr Kolb.
Another top rider back in the mix - the series leader no less.
Wishing he was riding rather than spectating Amaury Pierron was out and about checking out the action.
Early morning trains.
Gracey Hemstreet getting her morning stretches in.
Monika Hrastnik getting on the gas early on.
Blenki boosting across the mountain-scape.
Danny Hart scrubbing the road gap clean in the morning session.
Bodhi Kuhn up and away. The head of the Junior Men s field is a tight affair with the win coming down to who s making fewer mistakes.
Eyes on the prize Jordan Williams is hunting another W and his pace so far has everyone noticing.
Disaster for the new junior world champ Kiefer this morning breaking his wrist. Here s hoping he will get to wear the stripes before the season is out.
Louise Ferguson on rails through the top turns.
Ronan s not Dunne going fast.
Minnaar flying high.
Fearon back and hammering the turns.
Finn Iles hoping for better luck than he found up in the Highlands.
Monika Hrastnik taking to the track for timed training.
The track is flat out from start to finish with little to no let up.
Gee Atherton is back between the tape after what s been a long recovery since his horrific crash. Fair play to him as he didn t look out of place one bit.
First day back at school for Connor Fearon who s had to sit out the beginning of the season recovering from injury.
Always entertaining to watch Dakotah Norton get himself up to speed.
It s good to see Connor Fearon back hammering between the tapes at a World Cup.
It's good to see Connor Fearon back hammering between the tapes at a World Cup.

Jackson Goldstone back in business racing World Cups after returning from injury.
Daprela blowing stuff up.
King of style Kade.
Greenland fighting off orange pads in every direction.
Dakotah s signature steeze move.
Brook had top day going HAM as expected.
Camille Balanche charges though the first bit of new track in the lower woods.
Thibaut Daprela through the wickets looking for his luck to turn and lower his plate number this weekend.
Matt Walker pushing on.
Jenna Hastings threading the chicanes mid track.
Tahnee Seagrave getting up to speed on the fast out top section.
Bodhi Kuhn is leading the junior men overall and will be looking to keep a firm grip of it right through to MSA.
Vali Holl means business at the moment and seems somewhat unstoppable.
Bernard Kerr out for some redemption after disaster in the rain at world champs.
Dave Trummer back up close to warp speed after his back surgery.
Matt Walker is a rider you can never discount from the podium.
Finn Iles will be a threat for the win this weekend.
Dakotah Norton ripping the new bottom woods.
Pinkbike Racing s Aimi Kenyon ripping through one of the fast turns up top.
Ryan Pinkerton has the speed for the top spot and proved that once more going fastest in qualifying.
Loris Vergier will be looking to back up his win from last year.
Jackson Goldstone is yet another rider who is back from being sidelined adding him to the mix of riders who could do proper damage come race day.
Benoit Coulanges was composed as always figuring out the lower bits of track.
Kade Edwards racking up some air miles.
Loic Bruni takes to the skies of Andorra.
Kuhn kruising morning practice sideways.
High speeds and higher berms up top.
Mark Wallace diving into the fresh cut dirt.
Troy Brosnan is due for a top step finish and this could potentially be his track.
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,608 articles
0 Comments





