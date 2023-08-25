Practice Photo Epic: Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Following a summer break from World Cup racing, riders are back between the tape in Andorra as they face prime conditions on the flat-out course. With the threat of wet weather, we could see another disruptive weekend of racing for round four of the 2023 series.
After the track walk and Junior practice session on Wednesday, the second day in Andorra saw everyone get a chance on course as the Elite riders got in their practice laps. Ahead of Friday's finals, the Junior racers went against the clock in qualifying
with Valentina Roa Sanchez and Ryan Pinkerton setting the fastest times.
With timed training making a strange return
this week, we know that last year's winners Loris Vergier and Vali Höll are already up to speed and looking very strong out on track. We don't have long to wait before the Elites are back against the clock for qualifying.