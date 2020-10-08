Practice Photo Epic: Austrian Forest City - Leogang DH World Champs 2020

The ever-dramatic Austrian peaks greeting riders first thing in the morning.

Possibly one of the least rutted turns on this hillside by close of play.

Up close and personal with Finn Iles.

Seth Sherlock on morning mountain patrol.

Myriam Nicole didn't get much of a chance to race in her rainbow stripes this year but looks hungry to extend that opportunity this weekend.

Slightly more favourable weather today in Leogang.

Tahnee Seagrave is chasing the elusive stripes this weekend against a field of other strong women just as hungry as her.

Rob on Austrian vacay.

Low lying clouds hid the best they could in the thick forests surrounding Leogang before the sun eventually burnt them off.

Dakotah Norton clearing the new gap with ease, even finding time to add a little extra style.

The difference a day makes... Okay, the mighty Leogang peaks looked much the same, but thankfully down on track was a different story.

Eleonora Farina has had a great autumn of fast laps with her team and looked confident in the tough conditions of morning practice.

Benoit Coulanges has had an impressive season so far racing the French Cups. He'll surely be carrying the same momentum into this weekend.

Angel Suarez looking as good as he does in his Insta clips.

Vali Holl on home turf for the biggest event of the year.

Laurie Greenland gunning to better his silver medal at Worlds 2016 in Val Di Sole.

Ruts. We got 'em. Got them in droves.

George Brannigan looked to be on fiery form at Crankworx and will look to turn up the pace in the next days.

Remi Thirion launching out the woods.

The Scottish-US train of Harrison and Wilson ran laps together all day.

Aaron Gwin going to war in the especially wet and infamously technical stump zone.

AG described it as the most technical track he's ever raced in his Insta stories... he might just have meant it. Certainly it's the most technical Leogang we can remember.

Matt Walker is another danger man who is flying under the radar this weekend. The Brit will be liking the course conditions this weekend.

Jerome Caroli repping Switzerland in front of the rival mountains.

Kaos Seagrave gives Troy a few pointers after watching the whole show their cards.

Learn by watching. Bruni schools an attentive audience.

Protos in the mud.

Austria's David Trummer; the most calm and collected threat for the medals on Sunday?

Loic Bruni takes on the triple stump and kills it dead.

Make no mistake this triple stump gap was no walk in the park.

Kerr bites the Scottish dust.

Peaty checking lines or getting the Syndicate boys clips for their 'grams?

MacDonald on a line that turned out to be the wrong one.

Evident from him bundling into the barriers on the next turn.

Vergier staying lower, risking contact with the wet roots.

Danny Hart floating in the cool, crisp mountain air.

Laurie Greenland's Summum caked up with the greasy mud and turf.

Propain's Luke Meier-Smith will surely be disappointed with anything short of a medal in juniors this weekend.

Laurie Greenland throwing some style over the new hip.

Marine Cabirou is one of the favourites this weekend and the track changes will certainly suit her.

Reece Wilson picking it up over the rocks. The Scotsman was causing a lot of chat trackside with some wild riding and creative lines.

Tracey Hannah will be out for revenge after missing out on a Crankworx win to Vali Holl in Innsbruck.

Can Mr. Consistency do the business this weekend? Troy Brosnan is always a threat.

Charlie Harrison is focused on nothing less than those medal positions.

The roots are becoming more and more apparent with each passing wheel.

Danny Hart's Champery race run immediately entered my head when I saw the fresh-cut section.

Myriam Nicole's return and World Champs victory last year was one for the books. Going two for two would have her tasting the rainbow.

Style for lyfe; Wyn Masters.

It didn't take long for things to rut up today and they're only going to get deeper from here.

Hugo Frixtalon weaves through the trees in the fresh section.

Henry Fitzgerald riding high and hard for team Canada.

Angel Suarez could easily pull a big result out the bag this weekend.

Jack Moir looks like he's settling into life at Canyon just fine. He looked on it on track today.

Laurie Greenland pushes up for another crack at the ultra slick roots of the stump section.

Pedro Burns living the triple clamp life.

MacDonald never not scrubbing for dough.

Monika Hrastnik looked pinned on the loose track.

Greg Minnaar getting to grips with the steeps. He won last time we had World Champs in Leogang, can he make it 2 for 2?

If only we could bank a bit of this weather for the big show.

Nina Hoffmann fighting for grip in the morning mist.

Vali Hoell cutting through the mud in fresh TLD neons.

Formation flying.

Luca Cruzin' over the massive river gap.

Bernard Kerr looked pinned on track and he seems to be a big fan of the changes this year.

New French Champ, Benoit Coulanges, looking for some recognition on the World stage.

Remi Thirion is loving the steep and natural new section. He had some creative lines up his sleeve too.

Dakota Norton shadow steeze.

How white will these be looking on Sunday?

With more moisture scheduled, mud spikes are surely the only choice to stand a chance on this heavily modified track.

The long-awaited action is underway here in the Austrian Alps and those fortunate enough to be in attendance were more fortunate still to find themselves under blue skies. Certainly it was a far more hospitable hillside than that experienced for track walk yesterday. That being said, the sideways rain all day and further deluges throughout the night took their toll on the re-invented course. As expected, it was the unlucky women and juniors who faced the worst of the conditions before the sun had a chance to cast its healing rays and importantly, before any ruts had developed to help hold riders' wheels between the tape.After practice, the ruts in many sections were unlike anything we have seen for several years on this signature hard packed course. Many parts of the course were actually resembled a motocross track more than anything in the pedal-powered domain. A couple of crash barriers were added to the wooden bridges in the steep woods and, in general, riders coped much better than some feared they would yesterday. Still, easy it was not and the substantial new developments combined with some very dicey weather in the pipeline might just be the thing to mess up the usual danger men and women at this established venue and produce the most exciting kind of racing at its unpredictable best.Steep, axle-deep ruts, greasy roots caked in heavy mud... explosive trees. This really is Leogang not as we know it. Don't forget the stakes for qualifying runs tomorrow just went up significantly following the UCI's latest announcement. If the snow makes a serious appearance it is the seeding result that will stand so it's unlikely riders will want to holding back on a run that could potentially be their only shot at the rainbows. Exciting times ahead no doubt about it.