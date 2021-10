Game face on for Roger Vieira, trying to make it the perfect season with 3 wins from the last 3 rounds in the bag - can the Brazilian make it 4 from 4?

Mud splatters everywhere and some long waits with some big crashes during practice

The first straight has plenty of jumps for riders to enjoy

With plenty of scrubs on show

Marshall point 2 probably had the best view of the day but was pretty exposed when the weather came in

The first tough feature on the track was this rock wall with a drop at the bottom, which in the dry is simple but with the rain later in the day it kept a few riders on their toes

One Vision SR Suntour Team out doing laps together in practice

There's always time for a little whip in practice

KJ Sharp pressing send over the stepdown

With the rain coming in, out came the waterproofs - it is autumn in Wales after all

It wouldn't be October in Wales without a rainstorm rolling in over Snowdon

Stacey Fisher, currently in second place in the overall standings, seemed determined today to claim the number one spot tomorrow

Plenty of mud-covered riders from various offs throughout the day

Plenty of trains today with the Elite riders leading the way in the tough conditions

The entrance to the steep chute over the exit of a berm was the fastest line through this section but came with a large amount of risk

The view down the valley was pretty epic, not that the riders had time to pay attention with this chute proving the most difficult part of the track

Natasha Bradley looked comfortable in the slick conditions

There were plenty of riders ending up in the B zone below this chute

Adam Brayton making the steep chute, that most mere mortals found treacherous, look easy

Bit of style for the camera

The afternoon began with a rain shower which left plenty of slick, wet rocks and puddles for the riders to navigate

Autumn is starting to take hold in Wales

One of the many flat out straights at Antur Stiniog

This high line into the last corner was proving popular, maybe a bit too popular as it began to wear out it got even tougher to use

Roger Vieira is looking fast and tough to beat this weekend

Elin Berry, one of the many team Wideopen Mag riders, out racing this weekend in what will be the last National Series race for the team

Easing your way into the steep chutes wasn't a bad idea

Wet mud on top of wet rocks keeps you on your toes

The Viris team were out in full force and looking like they mean business this weekend

Thankfully there wasn't much wind in practice allowing the riders to make full use of the gaps on offer

Madison Saracen's Jordan Williams leaning it in around the last corner. This young man has put in some impressive performances this year and will be looking to end on a high

Alison Tutt having fun in the mud

Antur Stiniog's iconic dark grey track snaking its way down the slate strewn landscape

KJ Sharp, one of the two women in the hunt for the overall title tomorrow, looking fast in the final corners

Dom Platt looking as smooth as ever despite the slippery conditions

With the long hold for a full track red flag due to a rider needing medical attention, everyone at the top had plenty of time to take in the view

Archie Casson having some fun on the upper section of the track

Plenty of riders choosing to press send on the various drops, littering the Antur Stiniog track

Jack Reading with a quick goggle clean whilst being held under on one of the many red flag holds of the day

Bradley Shields' looks as quick as ever throughout practice

Jack Reading on the gas

The final round of the UK National Downhill Series is hosted at Antur Stiniog this weekend, with some typical Welsh weather spicing up Practice Day with a rain shower making the already difficult track that extra bit harder, but that's racing in October on the side of a Welsh Mountain.