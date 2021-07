Wales never fails and it is stunning here at Rhyd Y Felin. See the sun does come out in Wales.

Ben Cathro is in the house - out hunting for UCI points!

Charlie Hatton and Dominic Platt's Atherton bikes cooling off in the pitts

Everyone likes a tidy tool box

The Number 1 plate sat on the front of Matt Walker's Saracen.

Becci Skelton with her game face on, could this be her year?

Mr Gas-to-flat-out showing how he got that nickname! Could Brayton take the win?

Atherton new boy Dominic Platt was out sessioning with his teammate all morning!

Matt Walker looking for every millisecond he can in what's going to be a very competitive Elite race

With Gee's Injury and Rachel pregnant, Charlie Hatton was out leading the charge for Atherton Racing

Smooth running uplift means happy riders!

The amazing Pearce Cycles uplift team made sure there was plenty of laps to be had today! Face masks were mandatory on the uplift. Given the smell of most uplift trucks, this might not be such a bad thing!

Plenty of happy riders out enjoying this fast track today. It's so good to have the National Championships back after a year off.

Danny Hart is the current reigning UK National Downhill Champion. He's also many people's favourite to take the crown in 2021 too. Danny was scoping out an interesting gap in the top section of the track. It will be interesting to see if that comes out in his race run.

The Army Downhill team were out in force this weekend.

The fastest rider overall last weekend in the first round of the National series Jordan Williams could well be heading for the Junior National title.

Ethan Craik could well be the man to spoil Jordan's party! The reigning World Cup overall Junior Champion looked like he meant business on his return from injury

Charlie Hatton looked on it all day. Could this be his year to be crowned National Champion?

Harry Snow kicking up some fine Welsh dust. With the heat, the track just kept on getting drier and drier and the dust only got worse as the day went on.

Plenty of chat today between riders about line choice.

Josh Shiel flat out into one of the many fire road crossings on this track.

Joe Breeden was flat out all down the track.

Creag Muir squashing the drops for maximum speed.

Connor Smith didn't stop to take in the stunning welsh view.

Can Matt Walker at UK National Champion to the World Cup overall win?

Nina-Yves Cameron floating through the roots and stumps.

George Gannicott sending it into the stump garden.

Taylor Vernon said he was loving the fast conditions of the track. This Elite field really is stacked with talent.

Laurie Greenland was being methodical throughout practice breaking down the track into sections and sessioning as he went!

Phoebe Gale looked fast all day!

Jamie Edmondson was all business through the iconic stump garden!

The 2021 UK National Championships 2021 were hosted this year at Rhyd Y Felin, Wales. After missing the National Champs last year, the riders were all keen to be on it and a stacked field of the UK's best DH riders took full advantage of the stunning weather to smash out as many laps as they could before race day came around.