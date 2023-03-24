Photo Epic: Enduro World Cup Practice - Maydena, Tasmania

The countdown is on for the first ever UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup, which kicks off the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Series race season this weekend in Maydena, Australia. This historic race will see the world’s fastest enduro riders descend on the Maydena Bike Park, a purpose built trail centre located high in the forests of Tasmania's Derwent Valley.
For this season all six race stages are now raced on the same day (Sunday, March 26) and points will be awarded for every stage in addition to overall time, leading to tighter and more exciting racing, as well as a closer season-long competition as athletes bid to be awarded the elusive overall UCI World Cup title. With over 800 metres of vertical to work with, there will be no easing into the new season, as riders go up against a six-stage course featuring the big jumps and incredibly technical terrain that Maydena is famous for.
In the women’s competition it’s Isabeau Courdurier who will leave the starting line with a weight of expectation on her shoulders. The reigning Enduro World Series winner from 2022 has dominated the enduro field since 2019. However, fellow Frenchwoman Morgane Charre and the UK’s Harriet Harnden will be hot on her wheels and doing their best to stop her from claiming the first win of the year.
In the men’s competition all eyes will be on 2022 Enduro World Series Winner Jesse Melamed. This weekend’s race will mark his debut performance for new team Canyon CLLCTV Factory Enduro Team, and the first in his professional racing career not aboard a Rocky Mountain. Two time Enduro World Series Winner Richie Rude will be looking to claim the UCI World Cup win, while Martin Maes had a strong finish to his season last year to be back on the podium. Australia’s Jack Moir will get the first race for his new team under his belt on home soil and will no doubt be turning it on for his Aussie fans. Additionally keep an eye out for Aussie pinners like Troy Brosnan, Luke Meier-Smith, Conor Fearon, and Dan Booker to shake up the results on Sunday.
