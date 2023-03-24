Photo Epic: Enduro World Cup Practice - Maydena, Tasmania

Welcome to the jungle.

Rain early in the week made things a bit slick leading up to the event, but by the weekend conditions are expected to be perfect for racing.

Dimitri Tordo dropping in to 2023

Lots of fun can be had away from the race stages in Maydena, and riders have been putting in the laps all week.

A beautiful forest surrounds some incredible trails here in Maydena.

Modern Art - Maydena Bike Park

Many a derailleur have lost their lives on this rock over the years.

Noga Korem leaning into it on Stage 5.

Greg Callaghan on Stage 3.

Troy Brosnan is locked and loaded for some EDR racing as well this weekend.

Alex Storr keeping things stylish

With a massive bike park here in Maydena, riders have been out all week getting some last-minute testing and bike setup sorted.

Winner of the last EDR race in France, Alex Rudeau.

Luke Meier-Smith

Remi Gauvin showing off a new Rocky Mountain paint job.

Rhys Verner on the bike park jumps near the bottom of Stage 1.

Vali Holl is giving the EDR a try once again at the opening two rounds

First service of the season after a few months of hard training meant the mechanics were busy at the start of the week.

Fresh as.

Eric Olsen is once again doing the Tour de EDR, bikepacking from round to round.

Jesse Melamed on Stage 5.

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau on Stage 1.

Richie Rude on a charge as always.

Cole Lucas is nursing an unfortunate shoulder injury and is likely out of the race this weekend.

Jack Moir is still getting up to speed following a broken hand last month.

Martin Maes slapping corners on Stage 5.

Isabeau Courdurier looking like the one to beat in the women's race once again.

Connor Fearon podiumed the last time Tasmania hoisted a World Enduro event.

Emmy Lan on Stage 4.

Jesse Melamed in his new Canyon colors.

Vid Persak blasting some fresh Tassie dirt.

Dan Booker helped build the trail system here and knows them inside and out.

Morgane Charre on the fresh cut loamer halfway down Stage 6

Sławomir Lukasik in some new Yeti colors this year.

Eddie Masters overcooking it a bit through the twisty jungle.

Andreane Lanythier Nadeau on Stage 1.

Luke Meier-Smith will be the wild card to watch this weekend, looking incredibly past on his backyard training ground.

Adrien Dailly boosts the massive step up jump at the bottom of Stage 6.

One more day to go until the inaugural Enduro World Cup race in Maydena, Tasmania.

The countdown is on for the first ever UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup, which kicks off the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Series race season this weekend in Maydena, Australia. This historic race will see the world’s fastest enduro riders descend on the Maydena Bike Park, a purpose built trail centre located high in the forests of Tasmania's Derwent Valley.For this season all six race stages are now raced on the same day (Sunday, March 26) and points will be awarded for every stage in addition to overall time, leading to tighter and more exciting racing, as well as a closer season-long competition as athletes bid to be awarded the elusive overall UCI World Cup title. With over 800 metres of vertical to work with, there will be no easing into the new season, as riders go up against a six-stage course featuring the big jumps and incredibly technical terrain that Maydena is famous for.In the women’s competition it’s Isabeau Courdurier who will leave the starting line with a weight of expectation on her shoulders. The reigning Enduro World Series winner from 2022 has dominated the enduro field since 2019. However, fellow Frenchwoman Morgane Charre and the UK’s Harriet Harnden will be hot on her wheels and doing their best to stop her from claiming the first win of the year.In the men’s competition all eyes will be on 2022 Enduro World Series Winner Jesse Melamed. This weekend’s race will mark his debut performance for new team Canyon CLLCTV Factory Enduro Team, and the first in his professional racing career not aboard a Rocky Mountain. Two time Enduro World Series Winner Richie Rude will be looking to claim the UCI World Cup win, while Martin Maes had a strong finish to his season last year to be back on the podium. Australia’s Jack Moir will get the first race for his new team under his belt on home soil and will no doubt be turning it on for his Aussie fans. Additionally keep an eye out for Aussie pinners like Troy Brosnan, Luke Meier-Smith, Conor Fearon, and Dan Booker to shake up the results on Sunday.