Practice Photo Epic: EWS Burke Vermont 2022

With the roar of the Whistler crowd still ringing in the ears, the Enduro World Series moves south into the USA for back-to-back rounds over the next two weekends in the Eastern states of Vermont and Maine.
The Vermont ski town of Burke is playing host to this weekend’s fifth round of the 2022 series. The East Coast venue may be a new stop on the calendar, but is already a well-known riding destination in the States and it is sure to rack up a legion of new fans when the field of international riders experiences its fast, fun trails.
Britain’s Harriet Harnden will come into Burke with huge confidence after taking the win in the EWS women’s race in Whistler, while Jesse Melamed will be hoping to capitalize on the form that led him to such an emotional hometown victory in Canada just one week ago. But it won’t be easy for either Hattie or Jesse. The women’s series leader Isabeau Courdurier is getting stronger by the day. The French star rode to an incredible fourth place on Whistler’s hugely challenging course, despite the significant pain she was in from a horrific foot injury suffered just four weeks before at the EWS-E in Valberg. Will another week’s recovery be enough to let Courdurier challenge for the win?
And in the men’s race, the home advantage that spurred Jesse on to take not just the win, but also the series lead last weekend, will swing back towards the USA’s Richie Rude. While Richie lives just four hours away in Connecticut, there will still be massive fan and family support here in the crowd all weekend. After suffering the disappointment and heartbreak of a tire blowout on the final stage in Whistler last weekend, He will be hungry to make amends in front of what’s sure to be a hugely-supportive home crowd.
The loamy tree-lined tracks in Burke are sure to offer some exciting and tight racing. After the rocky slabs and general gnar of the iconic Canadian venue last weekend, Burke looks set to be a higher-speed prospect. The tracks offer a mixture of established but loamy singletrack threading through the mountain’s pine and birch forest, peppered with technical, often slippery, rock features plus some foot-out, fresh, grassy corners.
Fast in the dry, treacherous in the rain, and with weather that can change every fifteen minutes - things could get wild in a hurry in the Vermont hills this weekend.
