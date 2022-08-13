Practice Photo Epic: EWS Burke Vermont 2022

Vermont means green mountains in case that was not already obvious.

Welcome to the East Coast.

Alex Storre stretching things out after the long travel day from Whistler to Vermont.

Well, do you?

Iago Garay going sideways.

Vid Persak playing in the hero dirt during the pre event shakedown.

Mckay Vezina free racing during Thursday's shakedown/press day.

Fern Gully.

Jesse Melamed is looking to carry the momentum forward from his convincing win last week in Whistler.

Jose Borges on one of the more technical rocks slabs found above the bike park trails.

Julie Long on Stage 5.

Jack Moir looking for his first win of the season.

In a world full of berms it's nice to see bikes sliding around a freshly cut flat corner.

Richie Rude will be pushing hard here to pull back points after a rough race last week in Whistler

Cody Kelley is back at an EWS for the first time this season.

Dimirti Tordo smashing some rocks on Stage 5.

Step by step, Ella Connolly is getting back up to speed after injury.

Matt Walker in a tight spot on Stage 1.

David Kahn taming the slippery jank in training.

Threading the needle between slick rocks and roots.

The root specialists are in luck.

Martin Maes on Stage 2.

All eyes on series leader Jesse Melamed this weekend.

Jose Borges on Stage 5.

Raphaela Richter on Stage 3.

The deciduous forests of the eastern US are a far cry from most of what racers see at most race venues.

Stage 6.

Perfect dirt and lush forests are what Vermont trails are famous for.

Isabeau Courdurier is looking to fight for wins once again after injury slowed her down the past rounds.

Morgane Charre on Stage 4.

Bex Baraona sending one of the natural step downs in the woods on Stage 3.

Cole Lucas through some rock ledges reminiscent of the classic Mount Snow DH tracks held in Vermont more than a decade ago.

Jill Kintner is returning to the EWS this week in Vermont.

Wynn Masters trying to smooth out the rocks on Stage 1.

Old school grass corners make up the top of Stage 4.

Sam Hill drifting around on Stage 3.

The hero dirt got a bit slick after some overnight rains came in prior to practice. Let's hope the sun shines on race day though.

Things are very tech and slippery on Stages 1 and 6.

Lots of rocks work to keep the jank to a minimum on the old school upper trails on Burke Mountain.

The crowds are already building here in Vermont, and the weekend should have plenty of atmosphere as the world's best visit America's North East region for the first time.

See you back here tomorrow for race day.

With the roar of the Whistler crowd still ringing in the ears, the Enduro World Series moves south into the USA for back-to-back rounds over the next two weekends in the Eastern states of Vermont and Maine.The Vermont ski town of Burke is playing host to this weekend’s fifth round of the 2022 series. The East Coast venue may be a new stop on the calendar, but is already a well-known riding destination in the States and it is sure to rack up a legion of new fans when the field of international riders experiences its fast, fun trails.Britain’s Harriet Harnden will come into Burke with huge confidence after taking the win in the EWS women’s race in Whistler, while Jesse Melamed will be hoping to capitalize on the form that led him to such an emotional hometown victory in Canada just one week ago. But it won’t be easy for either Hattie or Jesse. The women’s series leader Isabeau Courdurier is getting stronger by the day. The French star rode to an incredible fourth place on Whistler’s hugely challenging course, despite the significant pain she was in from a horrific foot injury suffered just four weeks before at the EWS-E in Valberg. Will another week’s recovery be enough to let Courdurier challenge for the win?And in the men’s race, the home advantage that spurred Jesse on to take not just the win, but also the series lead last weekend, will swing back towards the USA’s Richie Rude. While Richie lives just four hours away in Connecticut, there will still be massive fan and family support here in the crowd all weekend. After suffering the disappointment and heartbreak of a tire blowout on the final stage in Whistler last weekend, He will be hungry to make amends in front of what’s sure to be a hugely-supportive home crowd.The loamy tree-lined tracks in Burke are sure to offer some exciting and tight racing. After the rocky slabs and general gnar of the iconic Canadian venue last weekend, Burke looks set to be a higher-speed prospect. The tracks offer a mixture of established but loamy singletrack threading through the mountain’s pine and birch forest, peppered with technical, often slippery, rock features plus some foot-out, fresh, grassy corners.Fast in the dry, treacherous in the rain, and with weather that can change every fifteen minutes - things could get wild in a hurry in the Vermont hills this weekend.