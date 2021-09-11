Practice Photo Epic: EWS Crans-Montana 2021

Sep 11, 2021
by Dave Trumpore  


a moody late afternoon greeted riders for their final training runs
Photo Epic
PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT
2021 EWS Round #7: Crans-Montana, Switzerland
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore

Another new venue for the Enduro World Series greets racers for round 7 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Five stages starting high above the treeline and descending through the technical forest below will test bike and body as everything takes the beating of racing and training on such long runs. There's quite a bit of bike park trail used to start many of the stages, many of which feature a plethora of jumps and road gaps, perhaps the most we have seen at any EWS round, and for sure the biggest. And with only one practice run, racers will have to commit without hesitation when trying to piece together the puzzle that is stage racing at the EWS.

The week started off blown out and dusty, perhaps too much so until the nightly rainstorms began to roll in. The trails have been a mix of mud, grip, slick rocks and roots, hero dirt and dusty loam. Often all on the same run so tire choice, line selection and the ability to make do on the fly will be paramount in keeping pace at the front.

Racing starts with the Pro Stage Saturday that is basically a shortened 4-minute version of the massive Stage 5, and the continues full bore on Sunday with 4 more fast, long and technical stages that will throw just about every kind of terrain you could imagine at racers throughout the day.

Stay tuned for the action as it gets underway in Crans-Montana

We will let Shwan Neer get the action started her in Crans-Montana
We will let Shawn Neer get the action started here in Crans-Montana

Swiss mountains
Swiss mountains

Remi Gauvin always with the style
Remi Gauvin always with the style

Big moutons here in Switzerland
Big mountains here in Switzerland

either may be a factor with heavy rain falling each night and sunshine throughout the day. Conditions are inconsistent and every changing
Weather may be a factor with heavy rain falling each night and sunshine throughout the day. Conditions are inconsistent and every changing

Stormy skies made for a dramatic backdrop on Stage 5
Stormy skies made for a dramatic backdrop on Stage 5

The start of Stage 1 is a bit of a pedal nearly up in the clouds
The start of Stage 1 is a bit of a pedal nearly up in the clouds

Florian Nicolai on Stage 5
Florian Nicolai on Stage 5

Connor Fearon on the opening stage high above the trees
Connor Fearon on the opening stage high above the trees

Kasper Wooley looking to carry over the speed he showed last week in Loudenvielle
Kasper Woolley looking to carry over the speed he showed last week in Loudenvielle

Max Chapuis on course sweeping dury at the close of training
Max Chapuis on course sweeping duty at the close of training

Antoine Vidal with the toboggan on Stage 1
Antoine Vidal with the toboggan on Stage 1

Inside lines may not always offer clear vision but they tend to be faster none the less
Inside lines may not always offer clear vision, but they tend to be faster nonetheless

Joe Connell finding s the grip on Stage 1
Joe Connell finding's the grip on Stage 1

There me be long stretched of bike park on some stages but there are plenty of section through the forest to make thing very technical. Especially wit the overnight rain we ve been having
There may be long stretches of bike park on some stages, but there are plenty of sections through the forest to make things very technical. Especially with the overnight rain we've been having

Series leader Jack Moir
Series leader Jack Moir

Richie Rude looking for nothing but a win here this weekend to pull back points on Jack Moir
Richie Rude looking for nothing but a win here this weekend to pull back points on Jack Moir

Jesse Melamed speed tucking on Stage 2
Jesse Melamed speed tucking on Stage 2

Hugo Pigeon with the gnarly take off of Stage 3 s optional step-down line
Hugo Pigeon with the gnarly take-off of Stage 3's optional step-down line

And he sticks the landing... Itlooks basic in photos but this one made everyone who hit it nervous
And he sticks the landing... It looks basic in photos, but this one made everyone who hit it nervous

Martin Maes half way down Stage 5
Martin Maes halfway down Stage 5

Fog rolled in mid way through training but thankfully did not bring the rain along
A little moody weather mid-afternoon on stage 4

Zakarias Johansen
Zakarias Johansen

Katy Winton on what will both Saturday s Pro Stage and Sunday s final stage
Katy Winton on what will both Saturday's Pro Stage and Sunday's final stage

Not a bad view to start things off
This is the start gate of the race on Sunday, definitely not a bad view to suffer through while pedaling flat out for 2 minutes

Isabeau Courdurier loving for her third win of the season
Isabeau Courdurier loving for her third win of the season

It s been brutal on parts the past few weeks racing three back to back rounds in the high mountains
It's been brutal on parts the past few weeks racing three back to back rounds in the high mountains

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau practicing just in case she feels string and confident enough to race
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau practicing just in case she feels strong and confident enough to race

Noga Korem in the slippery morning mud that s urns to dust by each afternoon
Noga Korem in the slippery morning mud that's urns to dust by each afternoon

plenty of rocks to be found here on the open slopes
plenty of rocks to be found here on the open slopes

Harriet Harndon on the open slopes of Stage 4
Harriet Harnden on the open slopes of Stage 4

Morgane Jonier on Stage 4. Sadly she will not race do to injury in the final training session
Morgane Jonnier on Stage 4. Sadly she will not race due to injury in the final training session

despite being high above treelike at the start all stages make their way through the forest here
Despite being high above treelike at the start, all stages make their way through the forest here

Matt Walker loving the berms and jumps here
Matt Walker loving the berms and jumps here

Damion Oton through the steep gully on the Pro Stage that will be raced Friday afternoon
Damion Oton through the steep gully on the Pro Stage that will be raced Friday afternoon

Greg Minnaar Fan Club
Greg Minnaar Fan Club?

It s good to see Jared Graves here once again after 3 years away. He is still nursing an injury and will not be taking the start if the EWS
It's good to see Jared Graves here once again after 3 years away. He is still nursing an injury and will not be taking the start in the EWS

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau still a maybe for the race tomorrow
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau is still a maybe for the race tomorrow

Storm clouds building in the evening
Storm clouds building in the evening

No one complains when the sun is shining
No one complains when the sun is shining

Racing gets underway tomorrow... Stay tuned for the action as it unfolds here in Switzerland
Racing gets underway tomorrow... Stay tuned for the action as it unfolds here in Switzerland


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Crans Montana 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021
93046 views
What Does the Vietnam Covid Shutdown Mean for Carbon Bikes?
71435 views
Scott Releases 160mm Patron eMTB with an Integrated Shock
64137 views
Day 3 Randoms - Eurobike 2021
58823 views
Spotted (Again): Yeti's eMTB at EWS-E Crans-Montana
57040 views
Field Test: 2022 YT Capra - The Speedy All-Rounder
56769 views
Field Test: 2022 Norco Range C1 - The Pedal Friendly 'Downhill' Bike
49611 views
Opinion: The Case For Being 'Over-Biked'
45200 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Amazing Photos again!! Well done.
  • 1 0
 Amazing work!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008920
Mobile Version of Website