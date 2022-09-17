Practice Photo Epic: EWS Crans-Montana 2022

Welcome to late summer in the Swiss Alps.

There are some amazing views at the top of all five stages here in Switzerland.

Dimitri Tordo, always fast and stylish on track

Jesse Melamed looking after leaping on a berm to berm gap.

Neither rain nor snow can stop the dust on the lower part of the mountain as Martin Maes demonstrates here.

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau above the tree line on Stage 5.

Richie Rude aboard a new Yeti and doing some data acquisition during training.

Despite rain each day, Isabeau Cordurier found some dust in the more densely canopied forest on Stage 4.

Bex Baraona was happy to show off her new race kit, but less obliged to do the same with her new Yeti race bike.

Rhys Verner on Stage 2.

Dry as in some spots even with the rain after a summer drought.

Sometimes is good... Sometimes is sh-t.

More views on the liaisons between stages.

Classic grass turns never seem to get old.

Ella Conolly into the canyon on Stage 1.

It's rained every day, and may even snow on the weekend, but the blown-out dry summer dust is now in perfect shape for racing.

Matt Walker styling the jumps during the pre-event shakedown. Sadly he will not be taking part due to illness that set in later in the week.

Everyone loves a good scaffolding bridge, just ask anyone who raced the World Cup in Andorra this summer.

Beautiful backcountry trails on the liaisons here in Crans-Montana.

Dropping into Stage three.

Speed tucking through the flat and open start to Stage two.

Harriet Harnden above the clouds and headed to Stage three.

Noga Korem navigates a road less traveled on the liaison to Stage three.

Alex Rudeau during Pro Stage practice.

Miranda Miller on Stage three.

Zakarias Johansen on Stage four.

Rae Morrison on the Pro Stage

McKay Vezina subbing speed into the woods on Stage four.

Alex Storr making shapes during the Shakedown day early in the week.

Bex Baraona on Stage two.

Sam Hill getting to business on Stage four.

September in the Alps... Just three days ago it was blistering hot.

Saturday morning Pro Stage practice had riders hitting snow, mud, dust and loam all in one run.

Luckily the ground was warm enough to keep conditions muddy rather than frozen and icy during practice for Stairway's Pro Stage.

It's Winter in Chile so Pedro Burns should feel right at home.

Remi Gauvin through the morning slop. Thankfully race day calls for warmer temps and lots of sunshine.

Isabeau Courdurier riding in conditions not found at her home in the south of France.

Just a dusting on top of the dust that was already there.

See you tomorrow for a big day of enduro racing in Crans-Montana, Switzerland

The final racing block of the 2022 Enduro World Series (EWS) kicks off in Crans-Montana, Switzerland amongst some of Europe’s most dramatic scenery. The penultimate round sees high stakes for both sets of competitors, as they battle to shore up their overall standings ahead of the series finals in Loudenvielle, France in just one weeks time.A top result this round could not be more important for two riders in particular, as Jesse Melamed and Richie Rude continue their season-long battle for supremacy. Melamed leads the standings by 450 points, but Rude won in Crans-Montana in 2021 and Melamed’s lead doesn’t leave any margin for comfort if he wants to clinch his first title and deprive Rude of his third in the process. Looking to break up the two-person party will be Jack Moir, Martin Maes, and Eddie Masters.In the women’s race it’s Isabeau Courdurier who is on top of the leaderboard, despite a potentially season-ending foot injury in Valberg. Courdurier leads out Morgane Charre, who is coming back from illness and will have to battle hard to stave off a fully fit Bex Baraona who’s in third and only 140 points back. Ella Conolly and Harriet Harnden sit in fourth and fifth place respectively and can never be discounted from a podium finish.With two rounds to go, all of the overall podium, spots are still in play and up for grabs to a number of riders across all classes. And with five big mountain stages and weather that calls for rain and possibly snow on and off each and every day, the stage is set for a proper battle.