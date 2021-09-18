Practice Photo Epic: EWS Finale Ligure 2021

The Enduro World Series continues this week in one of its most iconic of venues this week in Finale Ligure, Italy for the penultimate round of 2021
First up for racers is the Pro Stage on Saturday, followed by four more stages on Sunday. In the men’s race, Richie Rude leads the series, but the title is far from a foregone conclusion, with Jack Moir still within touching distance in the points. Despite the shoulder injury he sustained in Crans-Montana last week, Moir still managed to salvage enough points to keep his championship hopes alive and proof that the season-long battle between him and Rude shows no signs of letting up. Danger could also come in the form of Jesse Melamed, who took the win last time the series raced Finale in 2020 and was just six seconds shy of a win at the last round.
Melanie Pugin will be on the hunt to extend her already sizable points lead in the overall and will be more than motivated by her win in Crans-Montana last week. However, 2020 Finale winner Morgane Charre would like things to go a different route as she’s yet to win a round this year despite standing on four of the season's seven podiums. Chasing her down will be Harriet Harnden who is tied on points with Charre in the series championship, with the stakes being raised even higher by Isabeau Courdurier who is just five points back in fourth.
It's hot, dry, fast and rough here in Finale, and we are in for one heck of a weekend.
