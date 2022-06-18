Practice Photo Epic: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022

Unlike 2018 it's dry as in 2022.

Putting the pieces back together for another race weekend.

Lots of DH casings going on for race day to battle the sharp rocks and massive vertical drop.

The rocks on stages 1 and 5 are out for blood

A rare tool of the dedicated few.

Evening thunderstorms have rolled in a few times, but have done little damage to the parched earth here.

Jesse Melamed needs no comment here...

Sam Hill back in action.

Series leader Ella Conolly

There are two stages with over 1100m vertical drop, so you know Richie Rude will be strong here.

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau on Stage 5.

Party Boy Dimitri Tordo on Stage 2.

Through the tree tunnel on Stage 3.

Bex Baraona getting aggressive on Stage 1

Isabeau Courdurier on the very long and rough Stage 5

Hugo Pigeon and some golden light on Stage 1.

Local Vid Persak will be the one to watch this week.

Innes Graham no longer off everyone's radar.

Stage 5 is a mix of tight technical rocky sections and very steep rooty woods.

Wish Remi Gauvin a happy 30th birthday this week.

Alex Storr in conditions similar to Scotland two weeks ago.

Jack Moir still working up to speed after shoulder surgery in the off-season

Mark Scott finding his footing on the slippery roots.

Noga Korem looking to turn things around after a disappointing result in Scotland

Stages 2 and 3 cross multiple farm fields as they make there way down into the forest on the Slovenian side of the border.

Elliot Heap letting it fly on Stage 1.

a long day done for the riders but just beginning for the mechanics

The dirt looks perfect for two days of racing this weekend.

Alway pack a squirt gun to beat the heat

End of the day ritual... Checking the team filmers footage and getting psyched for another fun day.

There's nothing but sun in the forecast so racing should be fast and full gas all weekend long.

Two weeks after the Enduro World Series kicked off in Scotland the battle continues along the Austrian and Slovenian borders where the venue and terrain could not be more different. Gone are the tight dark trees and slippery rocks and roots, and short intense stages, as this weekend it's all about vertical drop and some brutally rough stages in Petzen and Jamnica.The EWS stopped here once prior in 2018 for a two-day slog through the mud in conditions that could only be described as miserable. So when everyone arrived to dry trails and a forecast of sunshine you could almost hear the collective sigh of relief. It's not that racers hate the rain, but more so that the white limestone rocks in the Slovenian hills and what seem like never-ending off-camber roots are so incredibly slippery when wet that it's nice to know you aren't rolling the dice as much each run. And honestly... Who doesn't like dry loamy dirt when already doing battle with multiple stages lasting over 10 minutes.The split venue between two countries is unique at this stop of the series and each side of the border comes with its own unique flavor. On the Slovenian side the trails are more remote and natural, the type you might find in your own local forest. Lots of fresh loamy dirt, a bit tighter, lots of roots all connected by traversing pasture land. The Austrian side on the other hand is an absolute monster. With the race beginning and ending there on two separate 1100m stages that riders have described as just savage. Steep, rough, long, and arm pump inducing it is these two stages that will possibly blow the race wide open, similar to what we have seen with the Whistler classic, Top of the World.Racing gets underway in Austria on Saturday with the Pro Stage, and continues Sunday in Slovenia before returning to Austria for the finish. Stay tuned for all the updates as they happen