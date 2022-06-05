Practice Photo Epic: EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Just 8 months ago the Enduro World Series finished the 2021 season here in the Tweed Valley where the cold and mud made for a brutal battle against the elements. Back at the same venue to kick off the 2022 season and things could not be looking any different. Heavy rain early the week has been replaced by ample sunshine, and the tracks could not be in better condition for the weekend of racing that lays ahead. With racers getting just one practice run earlier in the week it will be a challenge to adapt on the fly at race speeds as things dry up, blow out, get rough and go from slippery to grippy and back to slippery all over again.
It's not just the weather that is drastically different this weekend either. Many riders such as last year's winners Martin Maes and Bex Baraona are on new teams this season. Also included in that list are Florian Nicolai, Raphaela Richter, Katy Winton, Matt Stuttard, Evan Wall, and Estelle Charles just to name a few. It's always a bit exciting to see all the new colors on track and in the pits, and to see who's put in the right preparation over the winter to be up to speed right from the get-go.
After the Pro Stage
on Saturday riders take to the course today for five more stages.
