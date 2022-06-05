Practice Photo Epic: EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 5, 2022
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
ENDURO WORLD SERIES
2022 Round 1: Tweed Valley - Practice
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore

Just 8 months ago the Enduro World Series finished the 2021 season here in the Tweed Valley where the cold and mud made for a brutal battle against the elements. Back at the same venue to kick off the 2022 season and things could not be looking any different. Heavy rain early the week has been replaced by ample sunshine, and the tracks could not be in better condition for the weekend of racing that lays ahead. With racers getting just one practice run earlier in the week it will be a challenge to adapt on the fly at race speeds as things dry up, blow out, get rough and go from slippery to grippy and back to slippery all over again.

It's not just the weather that is drastically different this weekend either. Many riders such as last year's winners Martin Maes and Bex Baraona are on new teams this season. Also included in that list are Florian Nicolai, Raphaela Richter, Katy Winton, Matt Stuttard, Evan Wall, and Estelle Charles just to name a few. It's always a bit exciting to see all the new colors on track and in the pits, and to see who's put in the right preparation over the winter to be up to speed right from the get-go.

After the Pro Stage on Saturday riders take to the course today for five more stages.



















Richie Rude on a charge and looking for some redemption in Scotland.


























Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2022


Must Read This Week
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
64965 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
57724 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
57384 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
52494 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
44349 views
Opinion: You Should Be Fixing Your Own Bike
42978 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
33090 views
First Look: Cavalerie Anakin V2 - A Gearbox Enduro Bike Made in France
32497 views

2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Its not the same without captions :/
  • 1 0
 Dave, these shots rock





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008918
Mobile Version of Website