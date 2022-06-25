Practice Photo Epic: EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

Back in the Dolomites and the weather has been quite temperamental.

When the rain stops the dirt here is spectacular.

Robin Wallner enjoying his new role as team manager this season.

After a beating in Petzen last week suspension has all been given the spa treatment ahead of racing in Canazei.

With a few days off more than a few riders hit the bike park for laps, rain or shine.

Remi Gauvin showing what happens when a storm rolls in, often quickly and unannounced

If you can't build a bigger jump, build a bigger backdrop.

Richie Rude on Stage 3.

Isabeau Courdurier should be the favorite once again this week.

Vali Holl is giving the EWS a go for the first this week.

A style guide with Elliott Heap

Moody weather has been a theme this week as the storms blow in and out at random each day.

Vid Persak on Stage 2.

Morgane Charre on stage 3

Jack Moir looking fast on Stage 1

Series leader Jesse Melamed comes into this race fired up after winning last week in Petzen.

Hugo Pigeon during practice for the Pro Stage

Noga Korem battling the slick roots and sticky mud on Stage 2.

Bex Baraona looking to keep the podium streak alive.

Alex Storr wall riding across a piece of the Dolomites.

Slawomir Lukasik on Stage 2

More style courtesy of Remi Gauvin.

Iago Garay looking very small against the landscape here

Matt Walker through the bike park section on stage 3. A short but brief break from the steep and technical woods that make up the majority of the stage.

Jesse Melamed full gas in practice

A lovely place to pick some flowers with your handle bars

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau at the top of Stage 5 that will close out the weekend on Sunday

Dimitri Tordo on Stage 2

Martin Maes will be looking for redemption after a mechanical last round in Petzen.

Youn Deniaud on Stage 4

Enjoy the view... It never gets old here.

The 3rd round of the 2022 Enduro World Series finds itself back in the familiar, and very popular venue of Canazei, Italy. Nestled in Val Di Fassa with the regions iconic Dolomites hanging overhead everywhere you look, it is perhaps one of the most scenic venues the series visits. First used in 2019 and again for a double header in 2021, Canazei has been a favorite amongst racers for its long natural tracks that feature a good mix of high alpine style riding and technical forests. Plenty of rocks, even more roots and dirt that is a mix of anything from fresh loam to slick mud, you will find it all here.Daily storms have been keeping everyone on their toes though as anything from a torrential downpour to steady showers has been the theme all week. Conditions get muddy real quick here, but also seem to turn around just as quickly. While the mud may not stay sticky for long the roots in some sections will likely remain damp all week, just waiting to catch a rider out.Racing kicks off with the Pro Stage on Saturday, the shortest stage of the week, before moving on o 4 longer stages on Sunday. With battles in all classes being tight the past two rounds and the points battle at a near tie, it will be all to play for when the clock starts ticking here in Italy.