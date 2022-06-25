Practice Photo Epic: EWS Val Di Fassa 2022

The 3rd round of the 2022 Enduro World Series finds itself back in the familiar, and very popular venue of Canazei, Italy. Nestled in Val Di Fassa with the regions iconic Dolomites hanging overhead everywhere you look, it is perhaps one of the most scenic venues the series visits. First used in 2019 and again for a double header in 2021, Canazei has been a favorite amongst racers for its long natural tracks that feature a good mix of high alpine style riding and technical forests. Plenty of rocks, even more roots and dirt that is a mix of anything from fresh loam to slick mud, you will find it all here.
Daily storms have been keeping everyone on their toes though as anything from a torrential downpour to steady showers has been the theme all week. Conditions get muddy real quick here, but also seem to turn around just as quickly. While the mud may not stay sticky for long the roots in some sections will likely remain damp all week, just waiting to catch a rider out.
Racing kicks off with the Pro Stage on Saturday, the shortest stage of the week, before moving on o 4 longer stages on Sunday. With battles in all classes being tight the past two rounds and the points battle at a near tie, it will be all to play for when the clock starts ticking here in Italy.
