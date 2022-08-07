Practice Photo Epic: EWS Whistler 2022

Oh Canada!

Plenty of snow still hanging on, and for the first time ever this year's race won't feature the infamous Top of the World

Practice was a bit spicy but by race day things should be dusty and blown out once again.

Often the rail surface outside the bikepark can be pure gold

McKay Vezina warming up on Thursday's slippery shakedown day.

Whistler local Georgia Astele will be one to watch this weekend, racing her first EWS of the season on home turf.

The rock slabs will be just as slick come Sunday when the dust returns,

Jesse Melamed already going full gas during Thursday's Shakedown day.

Only Sam Hill would cut inside on a slippery rock slab rather than hook into the berm along the outside.

Everyone wants to see Richie's line

Cole Lucas has been on it all year, and the longer rough tracks should play to his strengths this weekend.

Yoann Barelli riding through rocks instead of jumping straight over them this week

Isabeau is back between the tape after a freaky accident involving a stick last month

Yeti Development rider Jack Brown looking strong in his first ever pro stage

A river runs trough it

Whistler breaking out some classic bits of trail that have been closed all season

Ella Connolly is back and looking to get her breakout season back on track

Tree Bathing

Bex Baraona on what will be the Queen Stage come Sunday

Noga Korem on the classic trail Micro Climate.

Kera Linn on Ride Dont Slide

Remi Gauvin will be looking for a strong result at home in front of friends and family this weekend.

Whistler always seems to bring out the new gear, and a few riders were seen with a very special-looking Fox rear shock.

Rear shock parts attached to the brake caliper... Hmmmm.

Richie Rude prepping to take the fight to his rival Jesse Melamed's backyard this weekend.

Harriet Harnden on Stage 5

Greg Callaghan tucking his way to a strong top ten to kick things off

Ever stylish Youn Deniaud scrubbing where most were yanking.

Jack Moir hasn't raced here since making the switch to the EWS so it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

Roaming in loam on the fresh cut 1199 Trail, built as a memorial for Stevie Smith.

First tracks down Whistler's brand new downhill track

Whistler is a rowdy one, get it wrong and it'll bike back hard

Florencia Espiniera is off the E-Bike and back fighting with the EWS ladies once again here in Whistler.

Matt Walker boosting one of the huge jumps on the new 1199 trail.

No one wants to win here more than hometown hero, Jesse Melamed.

The trails in Whistler really are one of a kind, and nowhere else on the EWS circuit is there so much variety packed into one venue.

Magical woods at the top of Stage 3

Ella Conolly is coming back from a broken elbow and will be a bit of a wild card this weekend.

Andreanne Lanthier Nadeau doing it on home soil for Canada for the first time since 2019.

Slawomir Lukasik full speed down Stage 5

Innes Graham started the year planning to just race at home in Scotland, and here he is in Whistler ranked in the top 10 and taking on the whole series.

Rhys Verner ready to put on a show for the home crowd this weekend

After putting a stick through her foot a month ago in one of the gnarliest freak injuries ever seen, Isabeau Courdurieir is back at it this week.

Martin Maes sits 4th in the overall and is looking to move up into the podium fight as the second half of the season gets underway.

Dimitri Tordo on Stage 3

Fresh brake pads for everyone before a scorcher of a day gets underway tomorrow at the Whistler EWS.

It’s been a long time coming, but the Enduro World Series (EWS) is heading back to race Whistler’s iconic trails this weekend. Round four takes place on Canada’s most famous trail network for the first time since 2019, with this weekend’s race marking the midway point in the 2022 season. Racers will be up against six big stages, featuring nearly 3000m of descent on a course that’s just shy of 40km in total.In the women’s race it’s Isabeau Courdurier who leads the rankings heading into the race, but she is still recovering from that horrendous foot injury at EWS-E Valberg in France last month. This leaves the series overall wide open for the likes of Morgane Charre, and Bex Baraona, who sit in second and third place respectively. And with round one winner Ella Conolly possibly returning from injury the women's race is wide open. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, who is nursing a badly sprained ankle will be looking to turn on the speed for her home crowd, while Noga Korem is looking to continue her streak of Whistler podiums. Harriet Harnden has yet to replicate her winning form from last season, but she remains a consistent podium threat and is one to watch this weekend on the long physical stages.In the men’s race it’s hard to bet against series leader Richie Rude who has two Whistler wins to his name already. However, hometown hero Jesse Melamed is just 75 points behind him and will be looking to not only repeat his 2017 Whistler win, but retake the overall lead in the process. However, the men’s field has never been more competitive with the likes of Eddie Masters, Martin Maes, and reigning champ Jack Moir all chasing their first win of the season.Rain early in the week made a mess of things for a bit in practice, but expect scorching temps, dust and blown-out loose tracks come Sunday's race.