Practice Photo Epic: EWS Whistler 2022

It’s been a long time coming, but the Enduro World Series (EWS) is heading back to race Whistler’s iconic trails this weekend. Round four takes place on Canada’s most famous trail network for the first time since 2019, with this weekend’s race marking the midway point in the 2022 season. Racers will be up against six big stages, featuring nearly 3000m of descent on a course that’s just shy of 40km in total.
In the women’s race it’s Isabeau Courdurier who leads the rankings heading into the race, but she is still recovering from that horrendous foot injury at EWS-E Valberg in France last month. This leaves the series overall wide open for the likes of Morgane Charre, and Bex Baraona, who sit in second and third place respectively. And with round one winner Ella Conolly possibly returning from injury the women's race is wide open. Andreane Lanthier Nadeau, who is nursing a badly sprained ankle will be looking to turn on the speed for her home crowd, while Noga Korem is looking to continue her streak of Whistler podiums. Harriet Harnden has yet to replicate her winning form from last season, but she remains a consistent podium threat and is one to watch this weekend on the long physical stages.
In the men’s race it’s hard to bet against series leader Richie Rude who has two Whistler wins to his name already. However, hometown hero Jesse Melamed is just 75 points behind him and will be looking to not only repeat his 2017 Whistler win, but retake the overall lead in the process. However, the men’s field has never been more competitive with the likes of Eddie Masters, Martin Maes, and reigning champ Jack Moir all chasing their first win of the season.
Rain early in the week made a mess of things for a bit in practice, but expect scorching temps, dust and blown-out loose tracks come Sunday's race.
