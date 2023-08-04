Practice Photo Epic: Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Aug 4, 2023
by Ed Spratt  


The moody views of Fort William.
Photo Epic
2023 World Championships
Fort William
Photography by Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell, Andy Vathis and Cameron Mackenzie

Sitting right in the middle of the World Cup season the world's best racers have arrived in Fort William to take on a refreshed but still brutal course for the 2023 World Championships.

After the track walk and Junior practice session on Wednesday, the second day in Scotland saw everyone get a chance on course as the Elite riders got in their practice laps. Ahead of Friday's finals, the Junior racers went against the clock in qualifying with Erice Van Leuven and Ryan Pinkerton setting the fastest times.

Before the stopwatches come out for the elite Qualifying and Junior finals check out the action from a rowdy day of practice.


Scotland is epic.

The Highlands are special with or without sun. Which is just as well.

Scenes from a Scottish summers day.

Custom machines of the World's fastest racers coming together.

Loris Vergier seems calm and composed as he set off in pursuit of World Champs glory.

Ben Lovell dialling in Kolb's rig.

The calm before the storm.

It's the first time since 2007 that the World Champs have returned to the legendary track of Fort William.

Game face on for Gracey Hemstreet as she watches the clouds roll in and out.

We've never seen a Fort Bill quite like this before.

Beautiful flowers and hard rocks on offer to break many a rider's fall.

One of many different surfaces on the Fort William course.

Pinkerton is on it here, taking the top spot for junior qualifying.

Scottish hope Louise Ferguson.

Top pick for the women's race; Camille Balanche.

The silent assassin, Loris Vergier, was composed on just about every meter of this track.

Danny Hart was on a tear this afternoon and looking right at home.

Dom Platt is surely a top pick for team GB in the juniors... 4th today just outside of the medals.

Lisa Bouladou getting up to speed in junior womens for team France.

Huge Marini hammering across Scottish granite.

Theo Erlangsen repping team SA just perfectly.

Bodhi Kuhn limbering up for a day of practice.

Hattie Harnden, the new British champ into the pinball section.

Angel Saurez blasting through the open hillside.

Oisin O'Callaghan ripping through the granite rock slabs.

You can never count out Benoit Coulanges.

Kolb wants gold for team Austria.

Will Danny Hart deliver a miracle run?

Theo Erlangsen is always one to show off for the cameras.

Hugo Marini pushing hard through the woods moments before sliding out.

Last year junior World Champs, Jenna Hastings, has her work cut out for her with worlds being her first race back since sustaining an injury all the way back at Round 1.

Christian Hauser doing that dance down the boulders.

Gracey's back on the bike after sitting out Crankworx Whistler last week.

Finn Illes says his thumbs feeling ok after last weeks crash in Whistler. Here's hoping it stays that way and we see the Canadian back to that form we saw in VDS.

It's rare to see Minnaar looking so comfortable and up to speed on the first day.

Loris is another rider capable of great things here this weekend.

Laurie Greenland finding grip on the bedrock.

Brook MacDonald had fun today no doubt about it.

World Champs are awesome.

Nina took a slam during her last run of the day, smashing her freshly painted helmet. She's been cleared of any concussion, so let's hope she's up to taking to the track tomorrow.

One of several tight multi-line sections on the revised course.

6.6 Seconds back on Pinkie for Bodhi today.

Laurie Greenland didn't seem to let his niggling injury from Val di Sole slow him down too much today.

Pinkbike Racing's Aimi Kenyon slots into second in qualifying.

Hometown hero Mikayla Parton ripping through the top turns.

Finn Iles wants this more than most and sure has the form to pull off gold.

Benoit Coulanges is no stranger to the top spot in the French champs, could he go on and take the world title?

Can Vali defend her rainbow stripes this weekend? Time will tell.

Monika Hrastnik diving into that classic Fort William chunk

Thibaut Daprela looked to be on pace through practice.

Marine Cabirou railing the upper berms.

Mark Wallace pinballing through the rocks. His proto rig seems to be suiting him well.

The multi-discipline talent Gloria Scarsi is trying her hand at World Champs downhill this week.

Vali Holl is looking to back up her rainbow stripes after her success in Les Gets last year.

The legendary Sam Blenkinsop was riding here at the 2007 champs in his first year elite.

All the work that's been done is quickly running in.

Greg Minnaar firing into the woods

Pin-point accuracy from the champ, which is needed in a few of these fresh spots.

Bernard Kerr will be a threat to the medal positions this weekend.

Could this be Loris Vergier's year?

Oisin O'Callaghan

Laurie Greenland is looking super precise on track.

Sasha Earnest seeded 10th today, 19 seconds back on her fellow countrywoman, Erice.

One and done for Rachel Atherton, dislocating her shoulder at the end of her first run today

Nina Hoffman won last time out here in the bill, and will be keen to repeat that if her injuries allow.

Classic black and white for the most classic of tracks.

Benoit Coulanges held the throttle wide open as per usual. Will he land himself on the podium? And if so, how high up?

Laurie Greenland stayed light on his feet and floated over the rough bits. The changes are in his favour so far.

The white backdrop lingered all day as the top of the hill remained locked into the clouds.

Charlie Hatton studying the tapes. Some corners are looser than others and will catch you off guard.

Bad luck for Nina Hoffman as she went down in practice. The speeds are higher than usual after extensive maintenance to the course, not that the risks weren't high to begin with.

With Rachel possibly out, a lot of eyes will be on Tahnee for a British win here.

Remi Meier-Smith galloping across the highlands.

Matt Walker could certainly bring home the bacon here on home soil.

Oisin O'Callaghan looking glorious in Irish colours.

The heavy fog was in and out all morning, occasionally revealing the town centre below. Camille Balanche has no time for the scenery, however.

Rachel Atherton's weekend didn't go the way she planned at the bottom of her first practice lap this morning. A shoulder injury could have her sidelined.

Valentina Roa Sánchez will be one of the top hopefuls in the junior women.

Ryan Pinkerton laid down the fastest time in junior men qualifying.

Look out for top Scott, Greg Williamson, to go HAM the next couple of days.

Jordan Williams leaving a wake of destruction and looking to keep his fast French teammate in check this weekend.

Bodhi Kuhn with the motorway silhouette steeze.

Greg Minnaar snakes his way into the fog.

Finn Iles nearly dragging the bars at every turn on course.

Minnaar and Peaty puzzling line options in the woods.

Louise Ferguson is back racing at home this week, and will be hungry for a good result here.

What kind of brutality the skies have in mind for qualifying is anybody's guess.


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Beautiful shots! Summertime In Scotland, yeehaw.
Also, is dudes name really Huge Marini?





