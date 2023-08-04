Practice Photo Epic: Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Sitting right in the middle of the World Cup season the world's best racers have arrived in Fort William to take on a refreshed but still brutal course for the 2023 World Championships.
After the track walk and Junior practice session on Wednesday, the second day in Scotland saw everyone get a chance on course as the Elite riders got in their practice laps. Ahead of Friday's finals, the Junior racers went against the clock in qualifying
with Erice Van Leuven and Ryan Pinkerton setting the fastest times.
Before the stopwatches come out for the elite Qualifying and Junior finals check out the action from a rowdy day of practice.
Also, is dudes name really Huge Marini?