Practice Photo Epic: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Downhill World Cup racing is back as Fort William returns as the series' opening round for the first time since 2013. Marking its 21st World Cup or World Championship event, the Fort William course has been refreshed for 2024 to shorten the overall track time. The increased speeds and the always brutal rocks on the course have already beaten up bikes and riders with plenty of carnage during practice.
With an adjusted schedule for 2024, the first day of riders is back to having elites and juniors on course with timed training
after a morning of practice giving the first indication of who is looking confident this weekend. Vali Höll and Dakotah Norton set the fastest times of the day as they both get up to speed with new team setups for the 2024 season.
We don't have long to wait before everyone goes back against the clock for qualifying and the elites face off a second time in the semi-finals.
