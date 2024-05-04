Practice Photo Epic: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Is this year we finally get lucky with the roll of the dice on conditions for race day?

Never not moody up here in the Scottish Highlands.

Brook Macdonald in some new Forbidden colors this season

MTB meets F1 on Loic's handlebar

Cami Balanche back after her big injuries in 2023

Blue Skies and bikes going up the gondola to kick off the 2024 World Cup DH season

For a second it looked like rain but in the end, it was only a false alarm

Scottish dust top top bottom

Thirion and Meier-Smith bros new look at Giant Factory.

Loose as

All eyes are on the big Reece Wilson comeback here in Scotland.

Sunshine views and long shadows in Fort William

Three-time Fort William winner Amaury Pierron back once again.

Greg the goat looks unsurprisingly dangerous out on course already.

Loris Vergier making the roughest course out there look like silk.

Greg Minnaar getting up to speed on his Norco

Hoffmann firing through the rough turns of the mid-upper track.

Wide open and fast is the name of the game in Fort William

Vali Holl looking like the one to beat this weekend

Tahnee Seagrave on the flat out top part of the track

The Forbidden Fearon.

Bernard Kerr is another top Brit to watch for the podium.

Myriam Nicole is back after a season out with injury in 2023

MacDonald hammering the turns in bright whites.

Cabirou repping Scott team colours for another year.

Jacob Dickson in the fresh factory colours of MS Intense race team.

Matt Walker hasn't had a top result in a while it's certainly overdue.

Asa Vermette tackling the bedrock on the Frameworks race bike.

Loic Bruni with the number one plate

This classic section is looking a rough as ever

Sam Blenkisop looks pinned on his new Zerode

Tuhuto Ariki Pene charging down the moor.

Brook Macdonald on his new Forbidden

Matt Walker was winning practice in quite a few sections today

Nicole is back and not hanging about.

Finn Iles is looking smooth fast and comfortable in practice

Troy Brosnan getting a bit loose in the dust

Balanche looking sharp here for the opener.

Monika Hrastnik into the first real rock garden on track

Intense Factory Racing repping red all over here for round one.

Kye Ahern and the NS crew looked pinned on track all day.

Loris Vergier is always a threat

Gracey Hemstreet on the move with the new Norco look.

Dakotah Norton in the blue colors of Mondraker

Luca Shaw in classic pink Fort William race kit as popularised by all-time great Sam Hill.

Jordan Williams no doubt one to watch here at the Bill.

Laurie Greenland on home turf

Big bars on the front of Dakotah's bike

Last year Andreas Kolb rode away with silver here for World Champs.

The Syndicate moto-onsies have been turning heads.

Tahnee is looking fighting fit at the Fort.

Will O'Callaghan continue to build on his top results last season?

Not a lot of dirt out there on the track these days but there is no shortage of rocks

Benoit Coulanges is surely one of the threats to take the win this weekend

Greg Williamson looking to do damage to the competition on home soil.

Dust berms in Scotland are rarity

Day one and it's already blown out in many spots

Close of play on the first day of training and we're off to one hell of a start to the season.

Let's hope it stays this way