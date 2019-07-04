Practice: Grapple with Gravity - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

We're well and truly in the thick of the World Cup downhill season as we slip into the second half of the year with a visit to the mountain town of La Massana, nestled within the deep valleys and steep hills of Andorra. Heading into the fourth round it's the Aussies, Tracey Hannah and Troy Brosnan, who have been clean and consistent thus far and lead the overalls, but there will be plenty of hungry riders snapping at their heals this weekend and beyond.
The track here has remained largely unchanged for this year, but it remains just as savage as ever with the riders having to endure over four minutes of toiling with the steepness and blown out track surface. The track has turned into a dustbowl once again with massive holes developing despite the rain we've had over the past two afternoons. It didn't seem to deter the riders from cracking on with many looking up to speed from the get-go, but as always it's hard to judge just who has the measure of the track until the stopwatch starts ticking. The ones getting wild today attracted all the attention, but it might be the ones who are keeping it smooth that are the dangerous ones...
