Practice Photo Epic: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

The Swiss Alps peering over the treeline into the venue.

Bright blue skies to start morning's practice.

It wasn't always blue skies and sunshine as rain showers passed through the valley causing a bit of chaos by mid-afternoon.

What will this man do in 2023? Jordan Williams steps up to elites this season.

Hattie Harnden is giving World Cup Downhill racing a crack. Being able to claim you've raced the highest level of enduro, XC and DH is pretty special.

Balanche in some fine fresh threads.

Fantastic to see Cabirou back in fighting form.

Gracey Hemstreet finding her own path down this mountain.

Rachel Atherton back between the tape at a World Cup.

Remi Thirion with a fresh bike under him - it'll be interesting to see how he fairs after being injured last season.

Jess Blewitt looked on it today.

Camille Balanche will be looking to defend her title in 2023.

Dean Lucas on a tear before the rain.

Goat alert.

Bodhi Kuhn getting acquainted with the track here in Lenzerheide.

Daprella on the attack in front of Kolb.

Loic Bruni had a few adventures in practice but is looking as deadly as ever.

Aaron Gwin chasing down teammate, Dakotah Norton.

Tahnee Seagrave looking at options as more and more lines opened as the morning wore on.

Into the slick and tricky top woods.

Tackling the off-camber woods in tricky light.

Rachel Atherton was already up to speed by mid-morning.

Aimi Kenyon tucking into the Swiss roots.

Laurie Greenland leading out Dunne.

Greenland will be one to watch this season.

Who else but Dak Norton.

Fin Illes had the speed and that much more style today.

Jackson Goldstone looking to make his mark in his first year of elites.

Matteo Iniguez leaning it over.

Laurie Greenland boosting out of the shark fin.

Brook Smash.

Finn Iles will be looking to add more elite World Cup wins to his tally this year.

Adreas Kolb on the hunt for speed and the big points.

All eyes on last year's Junior World Champ, Jordan Williams.

Gracey Hemstreet is one of few women making the jump to Elites this year.

Atwill in Ninja mode.

Different program, same signature style for Sam Blenkinsop.

This ain't the fastest way down the track here in Lenzerheide but it sure does look good.

Hands way off the bars for Kade Edwards and Theo Erlangsen in tow about to do the same.

Benoit Coulanges was quick everywhere, all day long.

The legend himself, Sam Hill, looked right at home on his big rig. Let's see how he fares getting back up to speed on the DH circuit.

Amaury Pierron threading the needle at full speed.

Tegan Cruz flying the maple leaf one more year in Juniors.

Loic Bruni taking a moment to watch the action trackside as riders tested the growing number of lines.