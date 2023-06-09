Practice Photo Epic: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

After the incredibly long off-season stretching all the way back to the start of September last year we are finally seeing riders back between the tape in Lenzerheide. The long hiatus from World Cup racing has seen plenty of changes behind the scenes, from the usual movers and shakers swapping teams to the sports shift from Red Bull to the new Warner Brothers Discovery. setup. The 2023 season comes with a lot of uncertainty, although we can be sure there will be no shortage of dramatic racing action.
The first day of riding saw the Elite get in their practice laps, although there was no longer a timed training session for the top riders
. Fitted around the Elite practice was the Junior qualifying
, the younger riders now get their own live broadcasted finals
the day before Elites.
With no timed training, Friday's qualifying will be our first chance to gauge how riders are handling the warp-speed course in Lenzerheide. Before the stopwatches come out check out the action from a dusty day of practice.
