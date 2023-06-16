Practice Photo Epic: Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Riders have not had long to collect their thoughts after the flat-out first round in Lenzerheide as just a few days later the World Cup is back on in Leogang. The track is bone-dry and dusty and for the first time since its introduction in 2020, the lower woods are completely dry. We are expecting some fast runs this week.
After the track walk and Junior practice session on Wednesday, the second day in Leogang saw everyone get a chance on course as the Elite riders got in their practice laps. Ahead of Friday's finals, the Junior racers went against the clock in qualifying
with Erice Van Leuven and Henri Kiefer setting the fastest times.
With no timed training in 2023 we are yet to see just how fast the elites are going this week but from what we have seen the speed is high and we could get some incredible racing this weekend. Before the stopwatches come out check out the action from a dusty day of practice.
