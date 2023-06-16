Practice Photo Epic: Leogang DH World Cup 2023

The racers were graced with beautiful weather for the first morning of practice.

Moody mountains.

Austria's rugged landscape on display.

Jess Blewitt is riding so strongly at the moment. There are some big results coming her way.

Don't make the Bulldog angry, you wouldn't like him when he's angry.

The man, the myth... on home soil.

The finishing touch - new race week means new plates.

Ben Lovell doing things right under strict direction of resident Austrian, Andy Kolb.

Norco's Lewis Kirkwood making checking things twice.

It's so good to see Tahnee Seagrave back at the World Cups.

Local favourite Vali Holl leaving the pits for morning practice.

Gracey Hemstreet drops in under moody skies.

Hemstreet powering out of turn one.

Greg Williamson looking to bounce back from a tricky start to his season in Switzerland.

Dak Norton floatin'.

Bodhi Kuhn stacking air miles in this morning's practice.

Rachel Atherton had an incredible weekend in Lenzerheide and isn't looking to slow down on a track she knows very well.

Gracey Hemstreet wasting no time getting after it.

Tahnee Seagrave ripping through the deep dust.

Laurson Greenstone hammering out the laps.

Dakotah Norton finding his groove.

Andreas Kolb pulling up at Mach 10.

Kade Edwards was looking rampant all day on track.

Can last year's winner Matt Walker make up for last weekend's mechanical misfortune?

Tegan Cruz fighting back after a rough round one in Lenzerheide.

Davide Palazzari getting to grips with the fast and dusty Leogang course.

Angel Suarez has podiumed here before and will fancy his chances.

Last week's winner, Jordan Williams, is already up to pace and looking to draw more blood.

Danny Hart smashing through the trees in the lower steeps.

Henri Kiefer's speed is insane on track and his fastest qualifier backed that up.

Daniel Hart on the attack.

Matteo Iniguez ripping through the flat-out turns up top.

Vali Höll in front of a very familiar backdrop.

Angel Suarez has the speed for a top result on just about any track on the circuit.

Christian Hauser's split times offer a little indication of some adventures mid-track after going fastest through the first two splits.

Gracey Hemstreet will be hunting out her first elite podium.

Finn Iles feeling the G's into tunnel number 2.

Brendan Fairclough enjoying an afternoon rip.

Flyin' Finn Iles down the motorway.

Hugo Frixtalon doing what Hugo Frixtalon does best.

Jackson Goldstone is making his second elite World Cup start.

Vali Höll going for nothing but the top step on her home track.

Old man Brayton swooping in fast towards the all-important qualifying day.

Tahnee Seagrave punches out of the second off-camber.

Camille Balanche is somewhat of a Leogang specialist and will be hoping to go one better than she managed in Lenzerheide last week.

Loris Vergier will be hoping to go one better on his plate number by the time we get to Val di Sole in a few weeks' time.

Bodie Kuhn, with a convinving 2nd in junior qualie to match the plate.

Ronan Dunne charging for the good people of Ireland.

Still mad about last weekend, what answer does Bruni have for his young teammate and now top-step rival?

Dante Silva digging into the Austrian dirt.

The unmistakable style of Remi Thirion.

Onwards, to qualifying!