Practice Photo Epic: Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Jun 15, 2023
by Ed Spratt  


Mille Johnset leaving the start hut.
Photography by Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

Riders have not had long to collect their thoughts after the flat-out first round in Lenzerheide as just a few days later the World Cup is back on in Leogang. The track is bone-dry and dusty and for the first time since its introduction in 2020, the lower woods are completely dry. We are expecting some fast runs this week.

After the track walk and Junior practice session on Wednesday, the second day in Leogang saw everyone get a chance on course as the Elite riders got in their practice laps. Ahead of Friday's finals, the Junior racers went against the clock in qualifying with Erice Van Leuven and Henri Kiefer setting the fastest times.

With no timed training in 2023 we are yet to see just how fast the elites are going this week but from what we have seen the speed is high and we could get some incredible racing this weekend. Before the stopwatches come out check out the action from a dusty day of practice.


The racers were graced with beautiful weather for the first morning of practice.
Moody mountains.
Austria s rugged landscape on display.
Jess Blewitt is riding so strongly at the moment. There are some big results coming her way.
Don t make the Bulldog angry you wouldn t like him when he s angry.
The man the myth... on home soil.
The finishing touch - new race week means new plates.
Ben Lovell doing things right under strict direction of resident Austrian Andy Kolb.
Norco s Lewis Kirkwood making checking things twice.
It s so good to see Tahnee Seagrave back at the World Cups.
Local favourite Vali Holl leaving the pits for morning practice.
Gracey Hemstreet drops in under moody skies.
Hemstreet powering out of turn one.
Greg Williamson looking to bounce back from a tricky start to his season in Switzerland.
Dak Norton floatin .
Bodhi Kuhn stacking air miles in this morning s practice.
Rachel Atherton had an incredible weekend in Lenzerheide and isn t looking to slow down on a track she knows very well.
Gracey Hemstreet wasting no time getting after it.
Tahnee Seagrave ripping through the deep dust.
Laurson Greenstone hammering out the laps.
Dakotah Norton finding his groove.
Andreas Kolb pulling up at mach 10.
Kade Edwards was looking rampant all day on track.
Can last year s winner Matt Walker make up for last weekend s mechanical misfortune.
Tegan Cruz fighting back after a rough round one in Lenzerheide.
Davide Palazzari getting to grips with the fast and dusty Leogang course.
Angel Suarez has podiumed here before and will fancy his chances.
Last weeks winner Jordan Williams is already up to pace looking to draw more blood.
Danny Hart smashing through the trees in the lower steeps.
Henri Kiefer s speed is insane on track and his fastest qualifier backed that up.
Daniel Hart on the attack.
Matteo Iniguez ripping through the flat-out turns up top.
Vali Holl in front of a very familiar backdrop.
Angel Suarez has the speed for a top result on just about any track on the circuit.
Christian Hauser s split times offer a little indication of some adventures mid track after going fastest through the first two splits.
Tracey Hemstreet will be hunting out her first elite podium.
Finn Iles feeling the G s into tunnel number 2.
Brendan Fairclough enjoying an afternoon rip.
Flyin Finn Iles down the motorway.
Hugo Frixtalon doing what Hugo Frixtalon does best.
Jackson Goldstone is starting his making his second elite World Cup start.
Vali Hoell going for nothing but the top step on her home-track.
Old man Brayton swooping in fast towards all-important qualifying day.
Tahnee Seagrave punches out of the second off camber.
Camille Balanche is somewhat of a Leogang specialist and will be hoping to go one better than she managed in Lenzerheide last week.
Loris Vergier will be hoping to go one better on his plate number by the time we get to Val di Sole in a few weeks time.
Bodie Kuhn with a convinving 2nd in junior qualie to match the plate.
Ronan Dunne charging for the good people of Ireland.
Still mad about last weekend what answer does Bruni have for his young team mate and now top step rival.
Dante Silva digging into the Austrian dirt.
The unmistakable style of Remi Thirion.
Onwards to qualifying
3 Comments

  • 2 0
 You made the Bulldog angry? Quick, give him a hit of your bowl, dawg!
  • 2 0
 Some fantastic photos - thanks for that! Let's bring on the racing!
  • 1 0
 That Frix shot is a banger!





