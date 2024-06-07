Powered by Outside

Practice Photo Epic: Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Jun 7, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


Insert overdone locals-based caption here.
Photography by Nathan Hughes and Andy Vathis

After two incredible rounds of racing kicked off the 2024 season, riders have returned to Leogang for a weekend of high-speed battles against the clock.

With the revised schedule in 2024 timed training kicked off this week's racing as the downhill riders put together a tricky challenge of mixed conditions on course. After a morning of practice on the greasy track, Vali Höll and Bernard Kerr set the fastest times of the day ahead of the more time against the clock in qualifying.

We don't have long to wait before everyone is back between the tape for qualifying and the elites face off in the semi-finals.


Landscapes for days, if not years.

A long-awaited return to the hill for Austrian Worlds 2020 medalist, Daveboy Trummer.

In classic Leogang fashion, the weather is bound to throw a curve ball or two. Tire choice is on everyone's mind considering how steep and slippery the lower woods can get.

The lower linkage out of Brook Macdonald's Supernaught waiting to be put back in after a full service.

Mark Wallace is building momentum on the new platform and is keen to get the weekend started in Austria.

We Are One's Darren Burns preps a fresh set of wheels for an alternate tire option.

The fabled slopes of legendary Leogang.

Essential wear around here.

Gracey Hemstreet easing into her morning in the fog.

Gloomy skies greeted the riders for morning practice.

An ant-size Jess Blewitt drops in.

Tahnee getting stuck into the upper off-camber.

Dunne going to war in the upper stumps section.

Dak Norton is ready for the tweakend.

Vero Widmann feeling all the eyes on her cornering.

Speed and style dialed in, Bodhi Kuhn was flying out there.

Danny Hart in the fresh GT team threads.

Hemstreet back into the open after yet another tunnel.

Williamson attacking the Austrian turf.

Phil Atwill enjoying the views before coming back down to earth.

Amaury Pierron still has a few more steps left of the podium to complete his comeback. His throttle was stuck wide open in today's practice.

You cannot count out Loris Vergier on a track like this with mental speeds.

Also Gracey Hemstreet turning on the heat right out of the gate.

Dooley sucked into the sinkhole.

Camille Balanche has won here in the past in an array of track conditions and weather.

Last year's legend, Andi Kolb, back for more.

A very rare misdemeanour for the big man.

Fastest in the TT session was Kerr, fresh back from Hardline duty.

Nina Hoffmann running the Fox Head anniversary green and black.

Lemoncello Luca.

Awesome to see Myriam continue her big comeback.

Matt Walker never one to cruise.

Super talent, Iniguez, flirting with the steeps.

Most of the elite men were trackside puzzling the upper off-camber before their chance at practice.

A reminder of how quickly things can go wrong in the stumps section.

The name's Smith... Luke Meier Smith.

Marine Cabirou is coming off a win back in Poland and carrying momentum into this weekend here in Leogang. She could be the one to watch for finals.

Jackson Frew diving into his first World Cup back after a couple of years away.

Greg Minnaar pushing in the upper turns, getting up to speed.

Helter Skelter with Vergier.

Iles already well up to speed on the first run.

Holguin back from one hell of a trip to Wales last weekend.

O'Callaghan will be one to watch once again.

Luckily no harm done to Super Bruni.

It hasn't been too long since we last saw Troy Brosnan on the top step of the podium here in Leogang. He has the pace to be up there and shake things up once again.

Vali Holl is the main threat right now, especially on this course. This is her home turf and she will make sure nobody forgets that.

There was zero holding back from Asa Vermette on track today. He is already up to impressive speeds heading into qualies.

What surprise does the weather hold for the weekend? The mountains around these parts don't make predictions easy.


