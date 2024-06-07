Practice Photo Epic: Leogang DH World Cup 2024

After two incredible rounds of racing kicked off the 2024 season, riders have returned to Leogang for a weekend of high-speed battles against the clock.
With the revised schedule in 2024 timed training
kicked off this week's racing as the downhill riders put together a tricky challenge of mixed conditions on course. After a morning of practice on the greasy track, Vali Höll and Bernard Kerr set the fastest times of the day ahead of the more time against the clock in qualifying.
We don't have long to wait before everyone is back between the tape for qualifying and the elites face off in the semi-finals.