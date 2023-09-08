Practice Photo Epic: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Welcome back to Les Gets.

Mont Blanc overlooking the Portes du Soleil.

Back-to-back race weekends in France.

Summer hanging on here in Portes Du Soleil.

Squint for bicycle lawn mowing (upper right).

Long lift times meant minimal training for everyone. At least the views are nice.

Bike rebuilds and fresh suspension in the Norco pits. Last week's race being on a Sunday means a quick turnaround for the mechanics.

Kev Joly gives Finn Iles' bike one last check-over.

High on his second place last round, Dak Norton is certainly one to watch.

Jordan Williams' Demo coming together after a post-Loudenvielle strip-down.

A tunnel of 40s ready for a beating this weekend.

Greenland's in fine form right now having finally shaken off nagging injuries from earlier in the season.

Bruni's bike undergoing wizardry and spells before heading out on track for the first time.

Final touches for Loic Bruni before an afternoon of practice.

Chris Hauser heads up the lift to get stuck into practice.

The track was already looking worse for wear at the end of the first Junior practice.

Team PB finding the line.

Christian Hauser looking to find his way back to the top step after his round 1 win in Switzerland.

Deathgrip 2.

Ollie Davis detonating berms.

Izabela Yankova hovering.

Pinkerton blowing up the top berms.

Stay off line at your peril.

Laurie Greenland came close to the win last weekend, expect him to be in the mix once again this week.

Remi Thirion rode onto the podium last week in vastly different conditions than here in Les Gets. Let's see how he carries his momentum into this desert-like track.

Vali sending the first of several road gaps.

Fresh off a win in Loudenvielle and right back up to speed, Loic Bruni wasn't wasting any time today.

Track conditions are dry and dusty.

Coulanges dodging the landmines.

Marine Cabirou hungry for a return to the top step of that podium.

Jim Monro styling the step-down

Dunne is always first out the gate every practice session.

Lucky number seven for Benoit Coulanges? There is nobody on the start list who wants it more than he does.

Lisa Baumann took her maiden podium last time out in Loundenvielle.

Vali Holl is unstoppable at the moment.

Chris Hauser cresting over the roots and dust.

Will this be the weekend the starts finally align for Benoit Coulanges?

Joe Breeden flying over the reformed road gap.

Laurie Greenland finds a wild entrance to the inside line after the road gap.

Monika Hrastnik rips round the first turn out of the start gate.

Last week's second-placed finisher Dakotah Norton stops on track to check out how the lines are developing.

Troy Brosnan pinning it into the first of the steeps.

NZ champ, Toby Meek riding dirt waves.

Loic Bruni knows what it takes to win under pressure here in Les Gets.

Tahnee Seagrave has been on form as of late and she doesn't seem to be slowing anytime soon.

Remi Thirion will be looking to make it back-to-back podiums this weekend.

Jordan Williams hits turn one.

Gracey Hemstreet has had a solid start to her elite career.

Kade Edwards, never not loving it.

Bernard Kerr drops in on his first practice run.

Greg Minnaar just starting to push.

Conditions have started dry and with no rain on the forecast, the roost should be flying come finals.

Ryan Pinkerton making quick work of the upper berms.

Phoebe Gale going after back-to-back podiums.

Dylan Maples will be wearing new threads for the rest of the season as he's been called up to the Commencal Muck-Off team. Big moves for the young man!

Ryan Pinkerton has built up some strong momentum in recent races.

Jackson Goldstone making easy work of the tough Les Gets track.

Finn Iles was on a mission for speed today.

Greg Minnaar diving into the dust bowl that is the Les Gets track.

Norton opening up the throttle.

Ollie Davis looking to back up his top 10 in Loudenvielle.

Vergier rampaging in the loam.

Loris Vergier kicking up dust at hyperspeed.