Practice Photo Epic: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Fresh off the racing in Loudenvielle the World Cup is staying in France as the final stop of the European rounds heads to Les Gets. After two weather-affected rounds, it's looking like we are in for perfect conditions.
After the track walk and Junior practice session on Wednesday, the second day in Les Gets saw everyone get a chance on course as the Elite riders got in their practice laps. Ahead of Friday's finals, the Junior racers went against the clock in qualifying
with Lais Bonnaure and Ryan Pinkerton setting the fastest times.
With timed training making a second appearance
this year, we have a slight idea of who is looking fast although some riders didn't make a run as a slow lift meant it was hard for riders to get in practice runs. We don't have long to wait before the Elites are back against the clock for qualifying.