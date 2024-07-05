Practice Photo Epic: Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

After a two-week break since the last time out in Italy, the Downhill World Cup series returns to Les Gets as riders face a mostly unchanged track which will only get harder through the week as rain is predicted for finals day.
As the downhill and XC World Cups come together for the second time this year, timed training
kicking off racing on Thursday. After a morning of practice on the slippery track causing carnage and plenty of red flags, Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron set the fastest times of the day ahead of the more time against the clock in qualifying.
We don't have long to wait before everyone is back between the tape for qualifying and the elites face off in the semi-finals.