Practice Photo Epic: Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Welcome to the French Alps

Rain leading up to the race has made everything slick and muddy, but thankfully sun is in the forecast for a few days... However that may not be the case for Saturday's final

Track walk day is also suspension service day

Gear is always fresh when it is World Cup week

Some fresh new signature kit for Tahnee Seagrave drops on Friday

Final prep before thrashing around in the early morning mud

Mont Blanc got a fresh coating of snow overnight and was looking majestic this morning

Highly unpredictable skies for a highly unpredictable race. Very fitting.

We'll miss this 2-mile-per-hour chairlift when they finally upgrade it... 2034 nostalgia.

Gotta have more cowbell.

Plenty of reminders of a lingering winter in the high mountains this year.

Waiting to drop into first runs with views for days.

Tine to go racing in Les Gets

Greg Williamson will unfortunately have to sit the rest of this one out with a dislocated shoulder.

Ryan Pinkerton charging through some slick roots in the woods

Blenkinsop smashing out the practice laps on a hillside he knows so well.

Vali Holl will be out for redemption after crashing in Val di Sole last round

Fresh off an Enduro World Cup win last weekend 30 minutes away in Combloux, Richie Rude is back on the DH bike in Les Gets

Bernard Kerr with the speed and style.

Nina Hoffmann is healthy again and should be a contender this week

Dakotah Norton laid back and cruising in his signature style

Nothing but speed and confidence from Loic in training today

The man to beat, as ever; LB.

Asa Vermette with the number 1 plate for junior men

Irishman, Ronan Dunne, likely feels right at home in the mud and on the slick roots

Frida Ronning through the patchy light up top that makes it very hard for riders to see the lines they are choosing

Minnaar looking hard at every section taking his time to get into things as usual.

Loris Vergier had had a mediocre season thus far, but if there was ever a place to turn that around it is here in Les Gets

Myriam Nicole has found her confidence once again and will be looking for a win on home soil

Oisin O'Callaghan is now a podium threat on any track

Amaury Pierron won with authority last round and won with authority here in 2019... If he's on this weekend he may be untouchable

Loic Bruni wants nothing more than to win in front of the French crowd this weekend

Monika Hrastnik on the very steep open section near the bottom of the track

Long delays for the heli to collect junior rider, Mike Huter, after a suspected broken hip.

Bodhi Kuhn steezing over the road crossing.

Lots and lots of roots will be giving riders a headache after the overnight rain.

Not as soft as they look

Holguin and Munoz on the charge for team Colombia.

Matt Walker at full tilt over the first mini road gap.

Head torches on for last runs with Iniguez and Vinny T.

Finn Iles only did a few runs today but turned up the pace as the track dried out in the afternoon.

Signature style out the gate from Dak Norton.

Remy Thirion floating over the mud and roots as always

Myriam Nicole will be gunning for nothing less than the top spot here on home soil.

Railing ruts ion the drying mud

Dante Silva in search of speed.

Dane Jewitt pushing down over the big road gap.

Vero Widmann bouncing into the steep roots of the second woods.

Tahnee Seagrave got the monkey off her back last round in Val di Sole and is a favorite for the win here in Les Gets

Loic Bruni boosting at the bottom on the track

Marine Cabirou is another French favorite for a win at home

The harsh light and hard shadows are hard on everyone here, orders and photographers alike

Vergier wants an upgrade to the top step for a change here on home turf.

Heal up soon Greg Williamson.

Troy Brosnan staying low by the lake.

Dappled light and perfect dirt by day's end.

Balanche ready to stake her Swiss claim to the Les Gets title.

Dylan Maples looking to back up his best-ever finish last round in Val di Sole

Marine Cabirou, no doubt one of the favourites here in the French Alps.

Matt Walker charging in the mud

Speed tucking into the long traverse above the finish line jumps

Last year's winner Benoit Coulanges is looking for a repeat in 2024 in front of what will be a massive French crowd on Saturday