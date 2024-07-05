Powered by Outside

Practice Photo Epic: Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Jul 5, 2024
by Ed Spratt  


The view from the start in Les Gets is second to none when the sun is shining
Photography by Nathan Hughes and Dave Trumpore

After a two-week break since the last time out in Italy, the Downhill World Cup series returns to Les Gets as riders face a mostly unchanged track which will only get harder through the week as rain is predicted for finals day.

As the downhill and XC World Cups come together for the second time this year, timed training kicking off racing on Thursday. After a morning of practice on the slippery track causing carnage and plenty of red flags, Myriam Nicole and Amaury Pierron set the fastest times of the day ahead of the more time against the clock in qualifying.

We don't have long to wait before everyone is back between the tape for qualifying and the elites face off in the semi-finals.


Welcome to the French Alps
Rain leading up to the race has made everything slick and muddy but thankfully sun in the forecast for a few days... However that may not be the case for Saturday s final
Track walk day is also suspension service day
Gear is always fresh when its World Cup week
Some fresh new signature kit for Tahnee Seagrave drops on Friday
Final prep before thrashing around in the early morning mud
Mont Blanc got a fresh coating of snow overnight and was looking majestic this morning
Highly unpredictable skies for a highly unpredictable race. Very fitting.
We ll miss this 2 mile per hour chairlift when they finally upgrade it... 2034 nostalgia.
Gotta have more cowbell.
Plenty of reminders of a lingering winter in the high mountains this year.
Waiting to drop into first runs with views for days.
Tine to gor racing in Les Gets
Greg Williamson will unfortunately have to sit the rest of this one out with a dislocated shoulder.
Ryan Pinkerton charging through some slick roots in the woods
Blenkinsop smashing out the practice laps on a hillside he knows so well.
Vali Holl will be out for redemption after crashing in Val di Sole last round
Fresh off and Enduro World Cup win last weekend 30 minutes away in Combloux Richie Rude is back on the DH bike in Les Gets
Bernard Kerr with the speed and style.
Nina Hoffmann is healthy again should be a contender this week
Dakotah Norton laid back and cruising in his signature style
Nothing but speed and confidence from Loic in training today
The man to beat as ever LB.
Asa Vermette with the number 1 plate for junior men
Irishman Ronan Dunne likely feels right at home in the mud ands on the slick roots
Frida Ronning through the patchy light up top that makes it very hard for riders to see the lines they are chosing
Minnaar looking hard at every section taking his time to get into things as usual.
Loris Vergier had had a mediocre season thus far but if there was ever a place to turn that around it is here in Les Gets
Myriam Nicole has found her confidence once again and will be looking for a win on home soil
Oisin O Callaghan is now a podium threat on any track
Amaury Pierron won with authority last round and won with authority here in 2019... If he s on this weekend he may be untouchable
Loic Bruni wants nothing more than to win in front of the French crowd this weekend
Monika Hrastnik on the very steep open section near the bottom of the track
Long delays for the heli to collect junior rider Mike Huter after a suspected broken hip.
Bodhie Kuhn steezing over the road crossing.
Lot and lots of roots will be giving riders a headache after the overnight rain.
Not as soft as they look
Holguin and Munoz on the charge for team Colombia.
Matt Walker at full tilt over the first mini road gap.
Head torches on for last runs with Iniguez and Vinny T.
Finn Iles only did a few runs today nut turned up the pace as the track dried out in the afternonn
Signature style out the gate from Dak Norton.
Remy Thirion floating over the mud and roots as always
Myriam Nicole will be gunning for nothing less than top spot here on home soil.
Railing ruts ion the drying mud
Dante Silva in search of speed.
Dane Jewitt pushing down over the big road gap.
Vero Widmann bouncing into the steep roots of the second woods.
Tahnee Seagrave got the monkey off her back last round in Val di Sole and is a favorite for the win here in Les Gets
Loic Bruni boosting at the bottom on the track
Marine Cabirou is another French favorite for a win at home
The harsh light and hard shadows are hard on everyone here orders and photographers alike
Vergier wants an upgrade to the top step for a change here on home turf.
Heal up soon Greg Williamson...
Troy Brosnan staying low by the lake.
Dappled light and perfect dirt by day s end.
Balanche ready to stake her Swiss claim to the Les Gets title.
Dylan Maples looking to back up his best ever finish last round in Val di Sole
Marine Cabirou no doubt one of the favourites here in the French Alps.
Matt Walker charging in the mud
Speed tucking into the long traverse above the finish line jumps
Last year s winner Benoit Coulanges is looking for a repeat in 2024 in front of what will be a massive French crowd on Saturday
Racing and Events DH Racing Photo Epics World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


