Practice Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

The 2023 World Cup downhill season makes another trip to the classic venue of Mont-Sainte-Anne for the final stop of an amazing year of racing.
After the track walk and Junior practice session on Wednesday, the second day in Snowshoe saw all riders tackle the rough and rowdy course as the Elite riders got in their practice laps. Ahead of Friday's finals, the Junior racers went against the clock in qualifying
with Lisa Bouladou and Dom Platt setting the fastest times.
We don't have long to wait before the Elites are back against the clock for qualifying and the Juniors take on their final race of the season.