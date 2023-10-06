Practice Photo Epic: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Welcome back to Mont Sainte Anne.

It really is peak leaf season right now.

Data acquisition systems were status quo. So much can be learned from this relentless track.

Bouncy bits waiting for service only to be abused one last time this year.

The last time the circus visited MSA, Finn Iles did what every Canadian racer dreams of - winning on home soil. He's been quiet but everyone is listening now.

Richie Rude back for more.

Loic Bruni has got a 60-point margin on the field. Job's not done yet and he knows a thing or two about winning in the Belle Province.

Bikes being built back up for the final round. Lewis Kirkwood is busy making sure everything is just right on Gracey Hemstreet's bike.

Vali Holl locked and loaded for morning practice.

A bit of support goes a long way. Forbidden's youngin, Jon Mozell, makes sure he can hold on tighter.

Loris Vergier is within touching distance of the overall title for 2023... Can he overhaul compatriot and good friend Loic Bruni?

There have been welcome changes to the track. The trail crew have moved dirt and trees and even found loam between all the boulders in the upper woods.

Thanks for your fine service, sir.

Ross Bell; true pumpkin spice enthusiast.

All time fall time.

Probably the most iconic start hut rests sad and neglected off the gondola station.

The top section remains unchanged from the last several seasons but still does the job.

Body English from Laurie Greenland in the new bit of woods.

Ollie Davis had an unfortunate crash last week in semi-finals but looks back up to speed today.

St Anne veteran, Sam Blenkinsop on the attack.

Mylann Falquet will be hungry for that first win.

Finn Iles on the charge.

Jackson Goldstone is one of many Canadian hopefuls hoping to make their mark on the final race of 2023.

Junior womens leader, Valentina Roa Sanchez, on the gas headed into the fastest open section of the course.

Lisa Baumann hit the podium in Loudenvielle, could she manage a repeat this weekend?

Marine Cabirou is aiming to make it 3 in a row.

Monika Hrastnik, never not on pace for the podium.

Jackson Goldstone squeezes past, looking to claw back time wherever he can.

Dylan Levesque is having the season of his life so far, can he end it on an even bigger high?

Vali Holl has already secured the overall but hasn't let off the gas one bit.

Goldstone cracking on looking for his second season win, this time on home turf.

Last week's winner Oisin O'Callaghan is in Mont Sainte Anne for the very first time.

Celebrity guest, Miranda Miller, is having a go this weekend and quickly up to speed.

Minnaar hammering the first turn inside the top woods.

Bodhi Kuhn unfortunately was taken out of the running by a huge practice crash.

Dante Silva or gold?

Luca Shaw ducking and diving through the MSA woods.

Troy Brosnan on the hunt for excessive speed in the woods.

Loic Bruni's title hopes took a little dent last week but he's still in control of the overall.

The Meier-Smith bros discuss the method.

Let's make racing in the fall a regular thing, please.

No fear Fearon.

Finn Iles will be the home crowd hopeful after his maiden win here last year.

Joe Breeden has a had good year on Intense alongside teammate, Dak Norton.

Last week's winner, Marine Cabirou, tearing up the golden dirt.

Can Ronan Dunne go one better this weekend?

The Atherton junior has been building all season and with Kuhn and Pinkerton injured, tomorrow is a big day for the young Englishman.

Loris Vergier full speed of the hip jump.

Monika Hrastnik drops into the upper open section.

Another enduro athlete adding an upper crown to her fork is Andreane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN) who's originally from Quebec, repping home soil.

Remi Thirion could be a danger man this weekend, especially if the forecast rain arrives on Saturday.

Dak Norton possibly running away with the steeze award...again.

Ryan Pinkerton wrapped up the overall back in Snowshoe and unfortunately won't be able to enjoy his victory lap after a nasty fall in practice.

Mille Jonset going hard left with Andy Vathis there to fish-eye the action.

Remi Thirion boosting with style off the hip.

Baptiste Pierron holding the fort in the absence of injured teammate Coulanges.

Bernard Kerr's all-time fall time.

Dakotah Norton turning on the style on his last practice run.

Do you even roost, bro? Kade is asking.

Nina Hoffmann chasing down the competition.

Matt Walker looking deadly fast out here from the off.

What can Canadian hopeful Gracey Hemstreet do on home soil?

Kade Edwards doing what Kade Edwards does best.

Brosnan loving the top-class MSA action.

Danny Hart cutting through fresh St Anne loam.

The brutal landscape of this track strikes fear in even the strongest of wheels.

Sam Blenkinsop diving into the golden forest in the middle of the track.

Young Brit, Ethan Craik, has had a couple of quality top tens this year and will hopefully ink a big contract for 2024.

Man, myth & legend, Remi Thirion..

Finn Iles style for miles.

Loris Revelli makes his return to racing this season as the venue where he's had his best result to date.

Vali Holl ripping through the autumn colours.

Last week's winner, Oisin O'Callaghan, might be a serious contender here if the forecast goes foul.

Dom Platt took top spot in the junior qualifier this afternoon.

It's dry and sunny for now... but that doesn't look set to last.