Practice Photo Epic: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018

The weather on the Austria - Slovenia border has been moody at best so far this week.

Polished slick roots are literally everywhere. More often than not they are right in the middle of the preferred line and angled completely the wrong way for cornering.

Lewis Buchanan knows a thing or two about riding in the mud and has looked to be one of the fastest in practice this week.

Keep your eye on local Slovenian racer Vid Persak. He knows the trails and has been looking insanely fast in practice.

All the Scotsmen are looking quite quick in these slick conditions and Joe Barnes is certainly no exception.

Cecile Ravanel powers through the top corners of Stage 4.

If prior results in the mud this season can be used as a gauge, Sam Hill is very much the man to beat this weekend.

Isabeau Courdurier had a massive crash on the second day of practice but should be good to go for the weekend.

Robin Wallner is loving the fresh tracks on the Austrian - Slovenian border and will be looking to build on his current second place standing in the overall.

Bex Barona is looking for that first podium after a national title.

Greg Callaghan rails the fresh and fluffy loam on Stage 4.

Remi leans it in in the loam.

Ruriadh Cunningham is looking pinned out there.

Josh Carlson navigates the slick roots and limestone hidden below the loam on Stage 6.

Lights are provided for the 20-minute tunnel transfer.

Cecile Ravanel heads into the dark underground tunnel that makes up 20 minutes of the liaison between Stages 4 and 5.

It's darker than dark in there.

Mark Scott always does well on the longer stages and, coming from Scotland, is certainly comfortable in the mud.

Kevin Miquel dives into the lush greenery on Stage 1.

How low can you go. Mckay Vezina gets close to that bar.

Robin Wallner taking the high line on Stage 6.

Damien Oton making shapes on Stage 1.

Last round's winner Richie Rude is looking to build on that momentum in his push to reclaim the overall title.

Peter Ostroski has been living in Vermont on the east coast of the USA so should be quite familiar with a little mud and a lot of wet roots.

Noga Korem weaves through the lush green forest that makes up much of Stage 1.

Is this the week Katy Winton moves up a step on the podium?

Rupert Chapman has been looking aggressive in practice.

After all the rain, many of the fresh cut off-camber sections were quite treacherous. Matt Walker found the limit of traction near the bottom of Stage 2.

ALN is back in action after wrist surgery.

Martin Maes was on the podium last round and has proven he can excel on a variety of tracks. Could this weekend be the one where he takes his first win of the season?

Dimitri Tordo drops into the gully halfway down Stage 1.

Marco Osborne once again showing off his bombastic style.

Iago Garay sends it in the clear cut.

Elliot Heap finding the limits of the loam on Stage 2.

Keegan Wright threads it through the tight trees on Stage 3.

Casey Brown is back at the EWS for round four. Will she be a podium menace?

Rae Morrison has had a mixed bag of results so far. Can she pull off big moves here?

Anita Gehrig is also back in action after a broken wrist suffered earlier this season in Chile. Unfortunately, her sister will be sitting this rounds out due to injuries sustained while racing the World Cup in Leogang just a few weeks ago.

Zakarias Johansen drops into one of the many slick and technical sections that make up the bottom of Stage 2. If the rains return this stage is going to be a nightmare for many riders.

It's all beautiful here.

Shawn Neer will be looking to push ahead in the rankings.

Rumor has it Jesse Melamed has decided to race this weekend at a conservative and steady pace. Just 7 weeks after breaking his collarbone at the last round in France it was impressive to see just how fast his steady pace really is.

Sam Hill is still the man to beat. Or is he?

Greg Callaghan is ready to race.

The final day of practice ended with a sunset. Let's hope that's a sign of what's to come.

As the Enduro World Series enters its fourth round of 2018 there are yet again many more firsts for riders in attendance. It's the first time racing has crossed international borders with stages in multiple countries each day. The first time most racers have ever been to Slovenia, and the first time many of the stages have ever been ridden, let alone raced. One thing, however, that is not a first for anyone who has followed the EWS over the past few seasons, however, is the rain. Out of the past 12 rounds held, only 4 have been unaffected by rain. And with some extremely steep and rooty trails here on the Austria-Slovenia border, things have been quite spicy over the past two days of practice.Besides rain, the other theme of the week has been something much more enjoyable. Loam, sweet, sweet fresh loam descending for hundreds of meters at a time through beautiful forests. Rarely will one ever get to descend fresh cut trail of these lengths, but racers this weekend will be treated to 6 stages of which more than half the terrain has been cut fresh just for the Enduro World Series. And with forest covering much of the descents of nearly one thousand meters, that's a heck of a lot of slick and slimy roots that seem to multiply daily as racers begin to bed in the surface of things.The forecast for the weekend is calling for a chance of sun, and if that is the case the conditions might just be all time. But if the rains continue it is going to get really messy really quickly. Given the results this season in similar conditions, you would have to lean towards Cecile Ravanel and Sam Hill as the obvious favorites, but there are many, many racers waiting in the wings who are ready to put their stamp on the EWS series.Enjoy the visual delights below and be sure to tune in all weekend for all the action and drama from Austria and Slovenia.