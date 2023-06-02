Practice Photo Epic: Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023

The race may finish at the beach but first racers will have to get down from some pretty sizable mountains

A few remnants of castles from a bygone era still linger above town.

Dry as

Richie Rude has always done well in Finale and will certainly be the one to beat this weekend

Hattie Harnden through the dark woods n Stage 2

Youn Deniaud drifting about on the loose rocks that make up the very fast Stage 4

Some classic Ligurian stone walls line the track on Sage 5

Hattie Harnden on Stage 4

Dusty trails down to the Mediterranean Sea

Charlie Murray has opted for a smaller bike for this weekend to tackle the tight and twisty Finale terrain

Morgane Charre on Stage 6

After his first podium appearance last round in Derby, Slawomir Lukasik is hungry for more in Finale

French Champion Alex Rudeau through the dust on Stage 5

Raphaela Richter on Stage 5

Rae Morrison searching for grip on the loose and rocks trails

Jesse Melamed is always a threat in Finale

Martin Maes halfway down Stage 1

Dmitri Tordo on Stage 6

Lots of embedded rock define the older trails of the region

The rocks are not fluffy

The rocks and loose dirt absolutely chew up tires here in Finale. They are even more unforgiving to human skin should anyone have a crash

Isabeau Courdurier on Stage 5 as she looks to regain the form that saw her take a win at the first round in Maydena

Series leader Bex Baraona on Stage 5

Iago Garay through the tight woods at the start of Stage 1

Slippery in the wet and dry

High in the mountains the dirt is primo

Rhys Verner has been knocking on the door of the podium for a long time and is hungry to step up a spot or two this weekend

Finale in June means all the colors and smells of spring are in full bloom

Trying to find the flow on Stage 1

Zak Johansen on Stage 1

Greg Callaghan on Stage 2

Eddie Masters trying to keep his footing and find the flow on the tech and sometimes awkward old trails in the hills of Pietra.

making shapes on Stage 2

Hot and dry

Jack Moir is always one to watch and is looking fresh in some new kit this week

Cole Lucas is back between the tape and looking quick

Estelle Charles makes a return to World Cup racing after missing all of last season due to the lingering effects of a concussion

There are lots of tight sections and sniper rocks that are notorious for blowing feet off the pedals or stopping front wheels dead in their tracks

Lots of sketchy moments as riders push the limit through tight trees and janky rocks

All kinds of bikes are hanging about in Finale.

Colorful Finale Borgo

Italy welcomes the UCI Enduro World Cup this weekend to the iconic Finale Outdoor Region. An area that has long been synonymous with enduro mountain biking, having hosted the series ever since its inception in 2013. And while Finale has traditionally been the grand finale to the season in later September, this year sees riders take to the lush green hills above the Mediterranean Sea in June for round 3.World Cup racing kicks off on Saturday when the world’s best enduro riders will descend on Pietra Ligure to tackle its expansive trail network in the mountains high above the Ligurian Sea. With six big stages and over 3000 metres of descending on the menu, riders will have to push hard to keep both body and bike intact on these notoriously technical trails.In the women’s competition, all eyes will be on series leader Bex Baraona as the British rider leads the standings by just 17 points ahead of France’s Isabeau Courdurier. While Ella Conolly currently rounds out the top three in the overall, she will not be competing this weekend due to injury. One to pay attention to will be local rider Gloria Scarsi as a definite podium threat in front of her home crowd.In the men’s competition, it’s Baraona’s Yeti/Fox Factory Race teammate Richie Rude who will start the race as the clear favourite. The American rider will be looking to add a fifth Finale podium finish to his roster, but trying hard to stop him will be Australia’s Daniel Booker and Luke Meier-Smith, Jesse Melamed, Jack Moir and a host of others who showed podium form at the first two rounds in Tasmania.