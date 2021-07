Bikes loaded up ready for another day of huge sends.

Gee Atherton may not be riding this year but it is great to see him up and walking the course after his huge crash.

Charlie Hatton eyes up the drop.

Friday practice saw most of the riders start to hit the massive features in sequence after sessioning different parts of the track on previous days.

The track might not be looking this dusty by the end of the weekend.

Friday saw most of the riders take their first full runs of the week. You can watch one of Brendan's complete runs alongside other action from the riders in practice here

It's not often racing gets to visit locations as wild as the Hardline course.

Huge jumps, rocks and roots. This course has a little bit of everything to test the riders.

Elliott Heap has swapped his Enduro bike for his DH rig this weekend.

There's plenty of airtime to be had on course.

Tommy G heads up for another go at the huge step up feature.

Brage Vestavik has been showing off his style on course this week.

There is only one rider hitting the course for Atherton Bike this year.

Kaos Seagrave going sideways into the finish area.

Hardline is not just tough on the riders as plenty of bikes were getting an extra tune-up between runs.

Elliott Heap relaxing at the bottom of the hill after a tough day.

Qualifying is next up for the Hardline riders. With some tricky weather conditions this weekend there could be some interesting results.

Red Bull Hardline continues with the final full day of practice on Friday used by riders to take their first full runs of the slightly updated course for this year's event. There were plenty of riders already going huge on course and we can't wait for them to hit full speed of race day.