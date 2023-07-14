Practice Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2023

Riders are back in the Dyfi Valley a little earlier than usual for this year's Red Bull Hardline as it holds a summer edition of the toughest DH race of the season.
While the event may be taking place during the summer there's nothing like the British weather to make sure there is plenty of rain and mud for riders no matter the time of year. Unfortunately, the bad weather has already affected racing with Saturday qualifying cancelled and things still looking wet for Sunday. Luckily riders were still able to get some practice on the huge features before the weather got too bad and we were treated to the usual amazing spectacle of riders testing out the wild course.