Practice Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2023

Quite a setting for quite an event.

Slopestyle legend, Tommy G, on track.

The man, the myth Gee Atherton scoping the iconic road gap.

Legends club... Kyle Strait crossed the pond to make Hardline for '23.

No action misses a memory card on this mountainside.

Kaos Seagrave and a crew keen to send it.

Pinkbike's own, Thibault Laly, aiming for the gap in the Welsh rock.

Ratty Bryce floating the gap.

There's beauty that comes with the beast that is Hardline.

Kade Edwards can't seem to keep his bike straight.

Hardline winner of yester-year, Craig Evans.

Tahnee and Jess enjoyed tackling a few of the monster Hardline hits.

Fairclough dropping the huge step-down.

Josh Lowe and George Brannigan walking back for another go on the step-up.

Dave Hockenhull killing it over the step-up.

Awesome to see more top female riders getting involved for '23.

Talk to me, Goose.

Ratboy and Brendog reunited on the hill.

Kaos pretty in pink.

Only low-key vibes for Mr Seagrave.

90 footers really don't look so threatening at this range.

Matt Jones brought his DH bike this time and has been getting well involved.

Josh Lowe is riding so fast and smooth, bouncing back from his big off in finals here last year.

Jono Jones post sending the 90 footer with his brother.

Bryceland's race rig in all its glory.

Ronan Dunne not hanging around as per.

Kaos feeling the need, the need for speed.

Vinny T pulling off the upper step down.

Theo Erlangsen rolling through the harsh rock garden towards the road gap.

Dunne getting technical.

Crazy clips abound.

Josh Lowe looks on for a top result here this time around.

Coolest thing about Hardline hands down.

Bernard Kerr is out looking for revenge after disaster in last year's finals.

Sam Gale with the steeze.

The Hardline week stoke is real.

The weather is set to wreak some havoc on the event for the next few days.

Sun down, but some very unsettled atmospherics on the way. Hopefully, we'll see some more action this weekend!

Riders are back in the Dyfi Valley a little earlier than usual for this year's Red Bull Hardline as it holds a summer edition of the toughest DH race of the season.While the event may be taking place during the summer there's nothing like the British weather to make sure there is plenty of rain and mud for riders no matter the time of year. Unfortunately, the bad weather has already affected racing with Saturday qualifying cancelled and things still looking wet for Sunday. Luckily riders were still able to get some practice on the huge features before the weather got too bad and we were treated to the usual amazing spectacle of riders testing out the wild course.