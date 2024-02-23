Practice Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Thomas Genon in the morning light.

Lots of looking, lots of waiting.

Connor Fearon's tipped his hand to a Hardline here, and has been quietly going about learning this track in his signature style.

Media Moguls Moi Moi and Masters.

Sammy G's no stranger to Hardline, and it shows.

Thibault Laly making short work of the large drop.

Today was the first chance for riders to ride the full course and start linking things together.

Darcy Coutts has been one of the main men heading up this build here.

Bernard Kerr was watching when Dave MacMillan crashed on this feature during testing, so the nerves would have been high coming into this gap this morning.

Jackson Goldstone making things look effortless as always.

Lots of looking required.

Gracey Hemstreet once again led the way for the ladies by being the first to ride the shark fin out of the woods.

Adam Brayton's been working hard to retain his title of Mr Gas to Flat here.

Maydena Bike Park's only ten minutes around the corner for Dan Booker, so this is basically a home race for him. Let's see if he has any sort of Home Track Advantage come race day.

It's a little dry here...

24" Wheels, 20-year-old TLD kit, signature style.

Gracey Hemstreet's the one to watch here in Tasmania.

Louise Ferguson's been looking strong all week and is one feature away from completing a top-to-bottom run here.

Organised Chaos here at school camp - I mean, Hardline.

Lozza's been making short work of this course.

A track fit for a Bulldog.

Small Lady, big drop.

Baxter Maiwald's spent months digging on this course, and is stoked to be able to reap the rewards of his labour.

Wyn's been out here presenting for Red Bull TV's daily show and has been keeping the photographers entertained in the downtime riding all the features.

The camera may not show it, but things are steep here.

Tahnee's been on form here and is in the same boat as Lo - with just the canyon gap left to hit.

Bernard Kerr's been heading the spear this week - The first rider down, and the first one over jumps every time.

Woof Woof.

This course has been showing no mercy, and the bikes have been taking a beating.

And wheels too.

Reed Boggs, all style.

Gaeten Vige through the natural stuff.

Ronan Dunne's bike never made it here from New Zealand, meaning he missed the first day of practice.

Blenki's doing Blenki things - finding different landings, styling everything everywhere he can.

No chain, no problems.

No castles here in Maydena, rather, one big tent city for the athletes.

School camp vibes.

We're now three days into training here in Tasmania, and this Red Bull Hardline Course is showing no mercy.There was a lot of chatter in the run-up to the event; talking a lot about the design of the course and how some of the features looked sketchy or a little undercooked, but these last few days have washed any of that commentary and doubt away.On course and in the pits, riders have been singing nothing but high praise of this behemoth of a course. Whilst the features are huge, and in high quantity, they only make up half of course, and everything in between is high-speed, raw, and natural.As if seeing the ladies all but stomp the full course on the first day of practice wasn't enough, Today we saw Gracey Hemstreet complete the first full top-to-bottom run of a Red Bull Hardline course to date.It's only been a year since women joined the Hardline ranks, but already we're seeing most of the field complete all the large features and position themselves ready to compete in the main event on Saturday.