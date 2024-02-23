Practice Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

We're now three days into training here in Tasmania, and this Red Bull Hardline Course is showing no mercy.
There was a lot of chatter in the run-up to the event; talking a lot about the design of the course and how some of the features looked sketchy or a little undercooked, but these last few days have washed any of that commentary and doubt away.
On course and in the pits, riders have been singing nothing but high praise of this behemoth of a course. Whilst the features are huge, and in high quantity, they only make up half of course, and everything in between is high-speed, raw, and natural.
As if seeing the ladies all but stomp the full course on the first day of practice wasn't enough, Today we saw Gracey Hemstreet complete the first full top-to-bottom run of a Red Bull Hardline course to date.
It's only been a year since women joined the Hardline ranks, but already we're seeing most of the field complete all the large features and position themselves ready to compete in the main event on Saturday.