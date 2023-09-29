Practice Photo Epic: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

We are back in Snowshoe this week as riders have crossed the pond after six European rounds of racing to kick off the final stages of the 2023 season.
After the track walk and Junior practice session on Wednesday, the second day in Snowshoe saw all riders tackle the rough and rowdy course as the Elite riders got in their practice laps. Ahead of Friday's finals, the Junior racers went against the clock in qualifying
with Erice Van Leuven and Ryan Pinkerton setting the fastest times.
With timed training popping up again
this year, we have a slight idea of who is looking fast although not all riders were putting in a full run. We don't have long to wait before the Elites are back against the clock for qualifying.