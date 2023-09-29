Practice Photo Epic: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

The penultimate round of the 2023 Downhill World Cup falls on Snowshoe in West Virginia.

Nice to see blue skies in the morning while being above the inversion.

Misty taste of moonshine, teardrop in my eye.

Morning rays draped the course until the sun burnt through.

A lot of danger-pink on this mountainside.

The track is drying slowly but with the colder and humid nights forecasted, the moisture is bound to stay for the most part.

Welcome pilgrims.

Smells like home soil for Dak Norton.

Loic Bruni all smiles as he gets ready for practice.

Connor Fearon sorting final adjustments before the day's work begins

Richie Rude and Yeti are back at a downhill World Cup!

Nina Hoffmann back in the pits after her first practice run.

Gracey Hemstreet set her sights for the morning session.

Forbidden's enduro squad TM, Anthony Poulson, is back on the big rig for the next two rounds.

Tire choice was still on everyone's mind on this greasy track. A pair of Shorties were being prepped in the Norco pit just in case.

The fog finally lifted as practice got underway.

Ollie Davis is ripping this season and will be one to watch here once again.

Kade Edwards has been on the wildest lines so far and pleasure to watch.

Greg Minnaar launching into the woods.

Finn Iles getting stuck into the lower portions of the track.

Luke Meier-Smith is right back on track after his shoulder injury.

Finn Iles will be trying his damndest to upgrade that plate heading into the final round in Canada.

Van-Leuven headed to the top spot in junior womens qualies.

Bruni charging the chute under the lift.

Loris Vergier charges the rocks under the West Virginian canopy.

Luca hit the podium here in 2021, will we see more of the same pace on home turf this year?

Brits abroad.

Coulanges holding the throttle wide open as per.

Sacha Earnest cranking out the start.

Christian Hauser would be one of many caught out by the slick track here in Snowshoe. Heal up soon!

Richie Rude has swung a leg over a turquoise downhill bike and giving it a go this weekend.

A wild albino black bear.

Monika Hrastnik versus a misty sunrise.

Tahnee Seagrave on form pinballing through the trees.

Jackson golden light Stone.

Downhill's newest winner Benoit Coulanges taking to the track for his first practice run.

Jacob Dickson hit the deck in Les Gets and will be hoping to right some wrongs before the season is through.

Greg Minnaar was out hunting for smoother lines around rocks littered all over.

Danny Hart rock hucking.

Troy Brosnan speeding through the flatter middle wood section.

Neko Mullaly is back in action and looking sharp in his home environment.

Marine Cabirou is back to winning ways and will look to back up her Les Gets performance.

Loic Bruni getting to grips with the slick roots and rocks that litter this Snowshoe track.

Jackson Goldstone leaning one over on the step down.

Ryan Pinkerton rails the upper berms. He's looking right at home on this slick track.

Hoffmann gripping and ripping through the upper rock garden.

Dante Silva looking to wrap his season with a strong showing at home.

Pinkerton flawless again in the junior men's qualies.

Luca Shaw repping the purple.

Kade for the win.

Greenland throwing out some steeze.

Remi Thirion was on the gas from the get-go today and kept it tidy.

Jacob Jewitt working the angles.

O'Callaghan hovering over the famous Snowshoe tree gap.

Laurie Greenland looked immense on track today.

Finn Iles pulling the double beyond the roots with ease.

Skipping stones with Benoit Coulanges.

Kade Edwards yanking for the massive double in the mid-woods.

Jackson Goldstone would love to take a second win this season.

Tahnee Seagrave getting stuck into morning practice.

Vali Holl looked the most comfortable hooning down this track. She was no slouch getting up to speed and keeping it pinned.

Sam Blenkinsop classic style

Dakotah's signature style.

Jordan Williams looking for that round 1 pace.

Monika Hrastnik cutting through the morning fog.

Marine Cabirou is coming off a big win back home and is pushing hard for a repeat now in North America.

Ryan Pinkerton once again doing the business. Can he back it up in junior finals tomorrow?