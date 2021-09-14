Practice Photo Epic: Snowshoe World Cup DH Race 1 2021

Layers in the West Virginian haze.

The overall leader, Thibaut Daprela, seeming relaxed and ready to go in the USA.

Oisin O'Callaghan is clawing his way back towards the top in junior mens after a tumultuous start to his season.

David Trummer's mechanic using the gentle touch on a wheel at the YT pit.

Vali Holl readies herself for another run from her temporary pit setup at the top of the chair lift.

P.A. fixing up Loris' number 2 plate for the first day of action here in W.V.

Dakotah "Shapes Guy" Norton having a time here on home soil.

South Africa and Ireland hang time.

Charlie Harrison stood on the podium here last time much to the home crowds delight. He'll hope for a repeat performance this week.

Kade Edwards has had a strong season with top twenties and even a top ten in Les Gets.

Sam Blenkinsop ran out of luck in Lenzerheide and somehow failed to qualify. He'll surely bounce back with a blinder this week.

Amaury Pierron looks comfortable here and will want nothing less than the victory.

Myriam Nicole will be hungry to close out the overall title this weekend.

Thibaut Daprela was already pushing the limits on day one on course. No surprise he's matched the time of Loris Vergier in timed training.

Charlie Harrison, Kade Edwards and Nik Nestoroff catch the chair back up after a practice run.

Greg Williamson was a fraction off the podium here in 2019, he's still searching for that elusive first podium finish.

Can Danny Hart repeat his winning performance from 2 years ago?

Jackson Goldstone catching air where the majority of riders are hard on the brakes.

Mick Hannah entering his final week of World Cup racing; the end of a legendary career.

Henry Kerr took a top 20 for the second time this season in Switzerland and will be loving all the techy rock sections this race.

Vali Hoell took the junior win here back in 2019 and will want more than a mere spot on the podium in her second year elite.

Brosnan had a nightmare out in Switzerland last week and will be looking to make things right with a podium or better, no doubt.

Tahnee Seagrave out on the hunt this morning.

Finn Iles with the functional style.

2nd today in TT and don't forget it was Hart who took the 'W' here in Snowshoe for the 2019 finale, spoiling it all for Pierron and making Bruni's season.

Sam Blenkinsop scrubbing speed down the steep shoot into the lower woods. He's one of few throwing shapes everywhere he goes.

Coulanges never quite figured out the Lenzerheide track, will he be able to puzzle the Snowshoe rocks together for a podium or perhaps his inaugral win?

Deep in the WV undergrowth.

Vero Widmann negotiating one of many rock gardens littered along the track.

Dakotah Norton is once again looking pretty sharp out on track and sessioning lots of sections to get them all dialled in.

Laurie Greenland warp mode.

The 2020 overall champ, Matt Walker, won't want to finish his year with a plate that high or that unlucky.

It's a rough old track here in Snowshoe, West Virginia.

Jamie Edmondson had some late season heroics last year... Does the young Scotsman have anymore surprises hidden away for this weekend?

The legend that is Mick Hannah who has graced the race scene with speed and style for 20 years announced his retirement as this season comes to a close. Congratulations!

Tahnee rocking a good look, looking at the rocks.

2019 winner, Marine Cabirou, powering out of one of the top turns.

Cabirou charging down the gnarly mid-track chute.

Great season so far from Mille Johnset. It would be nice to see her finish things off on the podium this week.

Amaury is undoubtedly back on pace. He'd probably like to forget the madness of the finals that took place here two years ago, but it's lit a fire in him this week.

Florent Payet underneath the green canopy of the West Virginia forests.

Wyn TV flies through the send-portal up top.

Balanche avoids the problematic double rock-drop that very many riders are struggling to ride reliably smooth.

Ronan Dunne railing the catch berm after the steep chute.

Ele Farina is looking rapid once ahain after recovering from her injured leg at Worlds.

Benoit Coulanges launches off a drop in the lower woods during timed training.

8th in the TT for Loic Bruni, but he's only just warming the engine.

6th in TT today and 6th last time out here in Snowshoe; the only way is up and onto the podium for Troy.

Last and therefore possibly keenest guy on the hill today was Amaury Pierron.

Dak does like to ride motocross.

Lonely at the top, or rather on the way to the top for LV.

Thibaut Daprela is in the driving seat for the overall barring any misfortunes.

The fern-filled forest fun continues tomorrow for qualies.

A week of West Virginian downhill action, as busy as it will be brutal, kicked off today as riders got their first practice runs under their belts. Despite a misty and windy start to the day conditions were dry, giving everyone the best chance of getting up to speed on the fast and frantic track before the stopwatch comes out tomorrow for qualifying and the first bragging rights of the week. As ever, it didn't take long for the pace to pick up and the style start to bloom in and around the trees.It'll be interesting to see how form varies with fatigue as the days tick by... It's undoubtedly a very physical course; will some riders hold back from hammering in runs in the hope of being more consistent between the races? Or will that instead just leave them exposed and off the pace on Wednesday without enough intel on the root nests and extremely hectic rock gardens? Only time will tell with the stage set for part one of this Snowshoe showdown.