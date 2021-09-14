Practice Photo Epic: Snowshoe World Cup DH Race 1 2021

A week of West Virginian downhill action, as busy as it will be brutal, kicked off today as riders got their first practice runs under their belts. Despite a misty and windy start to the day conditions were dry, giving everyone the best chance of getting up to speed on the fast and frantic track before the stopwatch comes out tomorrow for qualifying and the first bragging rights of the week. As ever, it didn't take long for the pace to pick up and the style start to bloom in and around the trees.
It'll be interesting to see how form varies with fatigue as the days tick by... It's undoubtedly a very physical course; will some riders hold back from hammering in runs in the hope of being more consistent between the races? Or will that instead just leave them exposed and off the pace on Wednesday without enough intel on the root nests and extremely hectic rock gardens? Only time will tell with the stage set for part one of this Snowshoe showdown.
